Posted on Aug 4, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of Aug. 3, 2017

Public service set at heritage site

All are invited to attend a community worship service in the Pioneer Church on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. The location is 415 F St. SW, Quincy, across from Subway.

Quincy library lines up fun

The Quincy Public Library invites young readers to come to the library any time during the summer to sign up for the Summer Reading Club. This free and fun summer activity provides prizes for reading.

The library also has many activities scheduled throughout the summer.

Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m.: Storytime & Craft

Aug. 5, 2 p.m.: STEM Keva Building Planks

Aug. 7, 10 a.m.: STEM Egg Drop activity

Aug. 7, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up is required.

Aug. 8, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up is required.

Aug. 9, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up is required.

Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m.: Deb McVay Bilingual Summer Presentation

Seniors: Serving chicken fettuccine Alfredo

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Edna Sletten and Faye Burton; pinochle – Nick Todd and Ike Needens; dominoes – Mark Owens and Dan Neumann; and bridge – Barbara Kennedy and Dorothy Hammack.

Rotary lunch is French dip, potato salad, green salad and peach cobbler.

Senior dinner is chicken fettuccine Alfredo, breadsticks, green salad and peach cobbler with ice cream. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. The prices are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is turkey, bacon sandwich, veggie soup and snickerdoodles. Tuesday is cheesy chicken-bake casserole, French roll and no bake cookies. Wednesday is tuna salad on Kaiser roll, broccoli salad and chocolate chip cookies.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Saturday Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rent a table for $20. See the Yard Sale ad in the classified ads, page 21; Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m. SAIL classes will resume on Aug. 8.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Local businesses help in food event

Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest delivered 11,500 lbs. of donated produce to Ephrata on July 27 for a Mobile Food Bank free food distribution that served 264 households.

Volunteers from Quincy organizations, including Microsoft Datacenter Operations, Dell/EMC Services, NTTdata, and Intuit Datacenter joined with others in the Ephrata area to organize and manage this free food distribution.

This year, Microsoft Datacenter Operations in Quincy has sponsored Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank free food distributions in Quincy, Moses Lake, Soap Lake, Warden and Mattawa. Microsoft will sponsor another free food distribution in Quincy on Aug. 31.

Tourism panel schedules meetings

The Grant County Tourism Commission will hold its next meeting on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds in the Huck Fuller Building.

The Tourism Commission also stated it will meet for a retreat on Sept. 20. The next regular meeting will be held on Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room. The Tourism Commission invited the public to attend the August and October meetings.

Music planned in George

The George Community Hall, 403 W Montmorency in George, will host another First Friday Jam on Aug. 4. The early bird jam begins around 4:30 p.m., potluck dinner is at 6 p.m., and the jamming begins in earnest at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome, playing an instrument or not. The musicians will not be limited to Bluegrass.

Historical group to meet

The Grant County Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Ephrata American Legion Post, 276 Eighth Ave. NW. The board meeting is at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at noon, and the program will begin at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served by the American Legion staff and will cost $7.50. The speaker is Bill Bailey, who will talk about the Grant County Fair and some of its history.

Members and guests are welcome to attend. Call Stephanie at 509-398-5186 to make reservations.

Cardiac devices to be discussed

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 has set a meeting for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, at Central Washington Hospital in Conference Rooms F and G, on the ground floor. The public is invited to come and learn about cardiac devices from David Hutsell, of Boston Scientific. For more information, contact Ann Diede, at 509-679-8181 or mendedhearts91@frontier.com.

Revenue: Scam targets businesses

The Washington Department of Revenue warned businesses to be aware of an email phishing scam. The scammers are sending emails that appear to come from Revenue and provide them with instructions to renew their business license using alternate links to the “My DOR” business licensing system.

Businesses are encouraged to never click on an unusual link in an email.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, businesses should: confirm the sender’s email address is cms@dor.wa.gov; verify the expiration date on their business license document; visit the My DOR website, http://secure.dor.wa.gov, and log in to review their license status.

For more information, call 1-800-451-7985.

Regional geology sources now at library

Videos and books about glacial Lake Missoula floods are now available at the public library in Soap Lake. The materials tell the story of the creation of the geology of the Inland Northwest. The library is at 32 E. Main St., Soap Lake.

Writers group plans evening of readings

Write On The River presents the next installment of Four Minutes of Fame on Aug. 17 at O’Grady’s at Sleeping Lady in Leavenworth. The doors open at 5 p.m., and readings start at 6 p.m.

There is no cost to attend, and tasty drinks and food will be available all evening. Writers may sign up to read their poetry, essay, short fiction, journal entry or other original work. The event is not a competition, performance, slam or critique – just a friendly evening among local writers.

Sign up for microphone time or get more information at info@writeontheriver.org or 509-293- 9215.