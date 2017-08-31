Posted on Aug 31, 2017

News briefs, week of Aug. 31, 2017

Irrigation district wins grant for lining project

The Bureau of Reclamation recently announced that the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District was selected to receive a 2017 Water and Energy Efficiency Grant. The district will use the grant to line 7,154 feet of the W53.1E earthen lateral with a geomembrane liner in combination with concrete. The project is expected to result in annual water savings of 810 acre-feet that is currently lost to seepage.

The grant is for $300,000, and the estimated project cost is $722,000.

Free bluegrass festival returns to George

George’s end-of-the-season bash is Sept. 11-17, at the George Community Hall. The 11th annual George Washington Bluegrass Festival is free and starts Monday with campers arriving and jamming. Instrument workshops will be offered.

Live performances are planned to begin Friday afternoon. Featured concert bands are Roosevelt Road, Hank Cramer & Carter Junction, Foggy Noggin, Beloved Country, Rusty Hinges, Badger Mountain Dry Band and the Combinations. For more information, visit www.georgecommunityhall.com/music-events/bluegrass-festival-in-september.

Seniors: Serving oven BBQ chicken drumsticks

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub –Ruth Minor and Pam Barrow; pinochle – Judy Todd and Betty Boorman; dominoes – Mark Owens and Dan Neumann; and bridge – Loraine Greenwalt and Susan Romano.

Thursday is oven BBQ chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, rolls and cake balls. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Dinner is $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers over age 50 and $9 for under age 50.

Leftover Friday lunches will be served anytime from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A variety of items will be served. Monday the center is closed for Labor Day. Tuesday is French toast and sausage links or grilled ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup and oatmeal raisin cookie. Wednesday is cheeseburger, French fries, potato soup, coleslaw and peanut butter cookie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50 and over, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2, call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Newspaper office will be closed on Labor Day

The Quincy Valley Post-Register office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in recognition of Labor Day.

Household hazardous waste collection set

Grant County residents may dispose of household hazardous waste for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Ephrata Landfill Recycling Center, 3803 Neva Lake Road NW. Only hazardous waste generated by households will be accepted.

Hazardous products have labels with words such as warning, danger, caustic, flammable and poison. These chemicals should be disposed of through hazardous waste collection opportunities; not in the garbage, down the drain, or on the ground. Examples include: oil-based paint, contaminated used motor oil, thinners, household batteries, solvents, brake fluid, spot removers, drain openers, insecticides, weed killers, mercury containing devices, swimming pool chemicals and hobby chemicals.

Products should be brought in original labeled containers if possible. Pack the waste to prevent spills during transportation and keep the waste away from passenger compartments of vehicles.

For more information, call Grant County Solid Waste at 754-6082.

Newhouse given U.S. Chamber award

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., was honored at the Tri-City Regional Chamber’s August membership luncheon Aug. 23 in Pasco, when he was presented with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Enterprise Award for his support of pro-growth, pro-jobs policies in Congress.

“Creating jobs, growing our economy, and boosting trade opportunities for Washington state exporters are my priorities in Congress,” said Newhouse. “Receiving the Spirit of Enterprise Award is an honor, and I will continue to support policies that encourage American entrepreneurship.”

The prestigious Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical business legislation. This is the second time that Newhouse has received the award.

Foundation supports ESL forum

The Washington Apple Education Foundation will host its fifth adult English as a Second Language (ESL) Forum from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 13, at Central Washington University. Established providers, those new to providing ESL instruction and those interested in establishing ESL programs in Central Washington are invited to attend. Three primary topics will be discussed: volunteer training; charging for ESL class participation; and involving children in adult ESL classes.

Reservations are required. To learn more or reserve a seat, contact the foundation at (509) 663-7713 or events@waef.org.