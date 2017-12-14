Posted on Dec 14, 2017

News briefs, week of Dec. 14, 2017

Aging and adult services board sets schedule

The 2018 meeting schedule for the Columbia River Council of Governments, governing body of Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington, scheduled to meet at 50 Simon St. SE, East Wenatchee, is as follows: Jan. 11; Feb. 8; March 8; April 12; May 10; June 14; July 12; Aug. 9; Sept. 13; Oct. 11; Nov. 8; and Dec.13.

All meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.

Grant County Commissioner Cindy Carter is chair of the council, composed of one county commissioner from Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln and Okanogan counties.

Seniors: Serving turkey

Thursday is turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, rolls and pie. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is grilled turkey/cheese sandwich, tomato soup or corn/tomato salad and snickerdoodle. Tuesday is pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage, fruit or leftover beef noodle soup, grilled cheese and snickerdoodle. Wednesday is Monte Cristo sandwich, salad and gingerbread cookies. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2, call 787-3231.

The Senior Center will closed Dec. 25 through Jan. 1 for the holidays.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

New phone scam targets businesses

The Washington Department of Revenue is warning businesses to be aware of a new telephone scam. The scammers fraudulently claim to be from Revenue and request over-the-phone payment to renew expired business licenses.

Revenue will never ask for or take payment for license renewals over the phone. The department mails businesses a notice about six weeks before their renewal is due and a delinquent notice a week after the license expires.

If a business is unsure about correspondence with the Department of Revenue or has questions re-lated to this scam, they are asked to call 1-800-451-7985.

Starr to perform

Holly Starr will perform a benefit concert for New Life Christian School on Dec. 21.

Holly is an alumna of New Life Christian School and has been nominated for Female Artist of the Year for the We Love Christian Music Awards.

The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 301 I St. SW, Quincy.

Quincy library lines up activities

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge.

Minecraft Club: Mondays and Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m., except Dec. 25 and 26. Space is limited; sign up at the library.

STEM – Lego Simple Powered Machines: Monday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to noon; for school-age children. Space is limited; call ahead to sign up.

Christmas Crafts for Kids: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2-4 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 22, 2-4 p.m.

Page Turners & Infamous Boys Book Club Discussion: Best Christmas Pageant Ever: Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. No Story Time on Dec. 28.

Bilingual Story Time with Deb McVay: Thursday, 4 p.m. No Story Time on Dec. 28.

Book-it Theatre: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m.; “Ada’s Violin: The Story of the Recycled Orchestra of Paraguay.”

The library’s Winter Reading Program for children of all ages starts Dec. 15 and goes through Jan. 31. Sign up at the library to receive a reading log and keep track of time spent reading. Receive a prize for every hour of reading.

The library will be closed Dec. 24-26. For more information, call 787-2359.

Civil Air Patrol to conduct ceremonies

Units from the Washington Wing Civil Air Patrol’s Columbia Basin and Pangborn Squadrons will participate in Wreaths Across America ceremonies at the Ephrata Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, and at the Quincy Valley Cemetery at 1 p.m. A ceremony will also be held at the Soap Lake Cemetery 20174 Road A NE, Soap Lake, at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17.

Approximately 600 wreaths will be placed on the gravesites of veterans who have served in all branches of the military service by cadets and officers of the Civil Air Patrol units. Wreaths for the ceremonies have been donated by residents from throughout Grant County to include a special donation from the Quincy Moose Lodge.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the ceremonies and to participate in the placement of the wreaths.

Visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com or www.capvolunteernow.com for more information.