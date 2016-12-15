Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 15, 2016 in Community

News Briefs: Week of Dec. 15, 2016

Reading club begins

at Quincy library

The Quincy Public Library will host its Children’s Winter Reading Club starting Dec. 16 and running through Jan. 31. The Winter Reading Club is a free club that encourages the love of reading. To participate, stop by the Quincy Public Library on Dec. 16 or any time after that to sign up and receive a reading log. Participants may read whatever they like and keep track of the time spent reading.

For every hour read, the club member gets to choose a prize from the library’s Treasure Chest. For any questions, stop by the library or call 787-2359.

Microsoft backs computer skills classes

Quincy High School’s Microsoft TEALS computer science class last week visited local elementary schools to demonstrate and teach Hour of Code computer skills throughout the school district. TEALS stands for Technology Education and Literacy in Schools and aims for computer science in every high school.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the Microsoft TEALS computer scientist classroom volunteers from Redmond, Wash., arrived at QHS to meet their on-screen students face-to-face and to promote Hour of Code to students and the public in Quincy.

Microsoft Datacenter Operations is a sponsor of the TEALS class in Quincy.

Tax assessment

appeal deadline nears

The Grant County Assessor’s Office said it planned to mail the 2017 Change of Value Notices on Friday, Dec. 9. Taxpayers can contact the Assessor’s Office at 754-2011, Ext. 2683, for questions regarding new assessments.

The deadline to file an appeal with the Board of Equalization will be Jan. 9, 2017. Taxpayers can still appeal by Jan. 9, 2017, even if they do not get a 2017 Change of Value Notice.

Newspaper office

to close for holidays

The office of the Quincy Valley Post-Register will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Holly Starr to hold concert in town

Gospel singer and Quincy High School grad Holly Starr will hold a Christmas concert Dec. 20 at the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 301 I St. S.W., Quincy. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Entrance is by donation. The concert, “Christmas with Holly Starr” will benefit New Life Christian School.

Writers’ competition opening

Write On The River announced the opening of its ninth annual writers’ competition. It’s time to ink those pens, fire up those laptops, and get that creativity flowing! Categories are nonfiction (essay, article, or memoir, on any theme or subject) and fiction (short story on any theme or subject), each with a 1,000-word limit. All submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 17, 2017.

First place in each category wins $300, second place wins $200, and third place, $100. The six winners will be notified by April 14, and their placement and awards will be announced at the Write On The River Conference on May 20, 2017.

For complete guidelines, plus an entry form, visit www.writeontheriver.org.

Workshop for cattle producers planned

Washington State University Extension and Grant County Cattlemen’s Association invite beef cattle producers from Washington and neighboring states to attend a one-day Beef Herd Economic Workshop on Jan. 6, 2017, at the Grant County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will feature nationally recognized ranch management tools developed by University of Wyoming Extension Specialist Bridger Feuz.

The day will also feature University of Wyoming and WSU Extension Specialists speaking on range and pasture management, beef cow nutrition, genetics and risk management tools.

Thanks to grant funding and support from WSU Extension and the Grant County Cattlemen’s Association, registration for this event is free and includes the workshop, handouts and lunch.

Registration brochures are available by contacting Sarah M. Smith, WSU Extension Regional Specialist at smithsm@wsu.edu or (509) 754-2011, Ext. 4363. Register by Dec. 30 online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com and enter number 2725470.

Grant County Republicans meet

The Grant County Republican Party met Dec. 10 in Moses Lake to elect new officers, adopt new bylaws and discuss the year ahead. The attendance was good and excitement high over the election of Donald Trump and returning a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

The newly elected officers are: Danny Stone, chair; Barbara Morgan, vice chair; Pete Knittle, secretary; Raeanne Journey, treasurer; Rick Heiberg, state committeeman; Candy Erickson, committeewoman; Brent Bishop, Commissioner District 1 chair; Kenneth Jorgensen, commissioner District 2 chair, Arlin Hope, commissioner District 3 chair; Mark Roylance, 13th Legislative District chair; and Jesse Seibert, Legislative District 12 chair.

“For a long time, as a constitutional conservative, I just didn’t know how to get involved,” said Stone, “and I’m sure there are many in our county who are in the same boat. As a county party, I really hope we can be more and more innovative in finding ways to encourage grassroots participation and growth in the conservative movement of our county.”

Warnick retains spot as committee leader

Ahead of the 2017 legislative session, the Senate Majority Coalition Caucus announced committee-chairmanship positions. Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, will remain chair of her now-larger Senate Agriculture, Water, Trade and Economic Development committee.

Additional committee assignments will be announced after the Senate Rules Committee votes on the first day of the legislative session, which will be Jan. 9.

“I am excited to continue the work to improve our state’s agricultural and economic environment,” Warnick said. “The expanded committee will now be looking at trade policies in addition to the critical work on water and rural development that impacts my district and the state.”