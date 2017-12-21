Posted on Dec 21, 2017

News briefs, week of Dec. 21, 2017

Seniors: Center closed for the holidays

Last week’s game winners were: bridge – Peggy Emtman and Susan Romano; pinochle – Jenny Hayes and Betty Seader; dominoes – Mark Owens and Elaine Elshoff; and Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Faye Burton.

The Senior Center will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, through Monday, Jan. 1, for the holidays.

State library says spread holiday cheer

Nobody wants to read the same books over and over again, so the Washington State Library is appealing to the public for donations this holiday season. Because many of the state’s branch libraries are infrequently restocked due to budget reductions, the State Library has created Amazon Wish Lists for each institution.

“The Washington State Library operates libraries inside many of the state’s correctional institutions as well as Eastern and Western State Hospital,” said State Librarian Cindy Aden. “Many, if not all, of these libraries have had the same books and music on the shelves for years and are in need of a serious inventory update. It’s a perfect opportunity for folks feeling charitable this time of year to help us out … and their gifts are tax deductible as well.”

The wish lists for each institutional library can be found at https://www.sos.wa.gov/library/InstitutionalLibraryServices.aspx.

WEN-CON film festival seeks entries

The organizers of WEN-CON, Wenatchee’s annual pop culture convention, recently announced the first annual WEN-CON Short Film Festival. The two-minute short film competition is open to anyone with a video-recording device and a story to tell.

All entries will be screened at a special event open to the public the week before WEN-CON and featured at WEN-CON 2018 at the Town Toyota Center on April 21, 2018. All entries will be judged by a panel of three professional filmmakers: Charley Voorhis of Voortex Productions, Jeff Ostenson of North 40 Productions and Jamie Howell of Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.

The top three entries will be featured on the big screen on the main floor during WEN-CON 2018. They will also be awarded prizes, which includes a DJI Phantom 3 drone, a year’s subscription to Adobe Premiere Pro CC and a Flyleaf brand camera backpack, respectively.

Go to wen-con.com for a full list of contest rules, a link to audio assets and more information or contact Dominick Bonny at dmnw@wenatcheeworld.com.

Newspaper office closed on holidays

Due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, the office of The Quincy Valley Post-Register will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1, as well.

Quincy library has activities

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge.

Minecraft Club: Mondays and Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m., except Dec. 25 and 26. Space is limited; sign up at the library.

Christmas Crafts for Kids: Friday, Dec. 22, 2-4 p.m.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. No Story Time on Dec. 28.

Bilingual Story Time with Deb McVay: Thursday, 4 p.m. No Story Time on Dec. 28.

Book-it Theatre: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m.; “Ada’s Violin: The Story of the Recycled Orchestra of Paraguay.”

The library’s Winter Reading Program for children of all ages starts Dec. 15 and goes through Jan. 31. Sign up at the library to receive a reading log and keep track of time spent reading. Receive a prize for every hour of reading.

The library will be closed Dec. 24-26. For more information, call 787-2359.

Mended Hearts chapter sets meeting

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 scheduled its next meeting for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 8, 2018, at Central Washington Hospital in Conference Rooms F and G. The public is invited.