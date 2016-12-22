Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 22, 2016 in News

News briefs, week of Dec. 22, 2016

County seeks

volunteer for board

The Grant County Law Enforcement & Fire Fighters Disability Board is seeking an individual to fill its citizen-at-large position. The term is two years and unpaid.

The general purpose of the board is to consider claims for disability and sickness made by law en-forcement officers or firefighters as provided under the Washington law enforcement officers’ and firefighters retirement system act.

The board typically meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Grant County Commissioners Hearing Room, 35 C St. NW, Ephrata.

Those interested may complete an application for appointment to this Grant County volunteer board at www.grantcountywa.gov and turn it in to the commissioners’ office before Jan. 13. Applicants must be residents of Grant County.

NCESD selects Price

Michelle Price has been picked as new superintendent for the North Central Educational Service District.

Price currently serves as Moses Lake School District superintendent. She will begin work for NCESD in July 2017.

NCESD provides teacher and administrator professional development and many other services for 29 school districts in North Central Washington.

Price has been superintendent in Moses Lake since 2009. She will replace Rich McBride, NCESD superintendent since 2002. He plans to retire.

Seniors: Cube steak and gravy

On the menu for the weekly dinner at the Quincy Senior Center this Thursday is cube steak and gravy, rice pilaf, cauliflower with cheese sauce, French rolls and layered pistachio dessert. Dinner costs $7, or $7.25 with a credit card.

Weekly activities include Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m. Due to inclement weather, SAIL classes may be canceled; please call 787-3231 to check.

Lunches cost $5 and are at 11:30 a.m. Friday is Italian vegetable soup, French roll, raw veggies and dip and a Christmas cookie. The Quincy Senior Center will be closed from Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30.

The center is open to all seniors 50 and older. Membership is $20 a year.