Posted on Dec 28, 2017

News briefs, week of Dec. 28, 2017

Open house planned for Mayor Hemberry

The City of Quincy will hold a public get-together on Jan. 4 to thank Mayor Jim Hemberry for his many years of public service in Quincy city government. His term in office ends at the end of 2017, and he did not run for re-election. Mayor Hemberry served more than 10 years as mayor, and before that he was on the City Council for 10 years.

The open house will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Police Department Community Room, where the City Council meetings are held: 223 First Ave. SW.

Seniors: Center closed for the holidays

The Senior Center is closed through Monday, Jan. 1 for the holidays. Happy New Year!

Money management class comes to Quincy church

Financial Peace University will be held on Sundays, from Jan. 7 to Jan. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy. The cost is $125 per kit. Child care will be provided.

The Financial Peace University website describes it as a “nine-lesson, money-management class taught by America’s most trusted financial guru, Dave Ramsey.”

For more information and to sign up, contact David and Shannon Durfee at 398-1629.

Newspaper office closed on Monday

Due to the New Year holiday, the office of The Quincy Valley Post-Register will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1.

Time to apply for foundation scholarships

The deadline to submit an application to the Paul Lauzier Scholarship Foundation is Wednesday, Feb. 28. The application link is posted on the Lauzier website: www.lauzier.org.

The Paul Lauzier Scholarship Foundation provides annual scholarships to Grant County high school graduating seniors and alumni who attend college or vocational school within the state of Washington. For more information, call 754-3209 or email ck.lauzier@nwi.net.

Local student called to serve church mission

Hamilton Hyer has been called to serve in the Uganda Kampala Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The mission includes Uganda, Rwanda, and Ethiopia. Hyer will enter the mission training center in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Jan. 11, 2018.

Hyer, a Quincy High School graduate, is the son of Reed and the late Chelan Hyer. The public is invited to the sacrament meeting service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 Second Ave. SE, Quincy at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 31, 2017, to hear Hyer speak.

Quincy library has activities ready for January

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge. The library will be closed on Jan. 1 and Jan. 15.

The winter reading club for children continues until Jan. 31 and is open to children of all ages. Sign up at the library, receive your reading log, keep track of your time that you read, and earn a prize from the treasure chest for every hour that you read or are read to.

For more information, call 787-2359. Activities in January include the following.

Minecraft Club, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Mondays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29; and Tuesdays, Jan. 2, 16, 23 and 30. Sign up at the library; space is limited.

ATLAS – At The Library After School, 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Wednesday, Jan. 3, Story Time & Craft; Wednesday, Jan. 10, games/BINGO; Wednesday, Jan. 17, Craft.

Makedo – Building & Creativity with cardboard, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Monday, Jan. 8, and Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Bilingual Story Time: Thursdays with Deb McVay, 4 p.m.

STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Random STEM games and activities, including Keva Mazes.

STEM – LEGO Robotics: Wednesday, Jan. 24, and Wednesday, Jan. 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Teen Book Club: Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

Page Turner’s Book Club: Jan. 31 at 3:15 p.m., for school age children. To join, contact Dottie at the library.

Tax deadline for businesses approaching

Remembering what to do to complete your tax return can be a challenge if you have a small business and file your taxes just once a year.

The Washington State Department of Revenue offers plenty of information, links and resources to help annual business filers submit their returns and taxes by the Jan. 31, 2018, due date, and avoid penalties. If a business had no activity in 2017, it must file a “no business” tax return.

January is always a busy time, with tax deadlines converging for monthly, quarterly and annual filers. Taxpayers needing help should contact Revenue as soon as possible. As the Jan. 31 deadline nears, wait times for help from Revenue’s tax specialists get longer.

Revenue offers several options to help all business taxpayers file their returns on time:

• Call early in the month and talk to Revenue’s tax specialists: 1-800-647-7706.

• Email tax questions: https://dor.wa.gov/forms/ask-quick-question.

• Use Revenue’s Live Chat service: https://dor.wa.gov/contact-us.

• Visit one of Revenue’s offices: https://dor.wa.gov/contact-us/local-offices.