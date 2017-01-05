Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in News

News briefs, week of Dec. 29, 2016

Jones of Washington wines score in judging

According to Allan Williams, director of sales and marketing for Jones of Washington Winery, Wine Press Northwest announced results from the 2016 “Best of the Best: Platinum Judging” and honored Jones of Washington Winery with multiple awards.

Double Platinum Medal: 2014 Pinot Gris

Platinum Medal: 2015 Riesling

Double Gold Medals: 2015 Sauvignon Blanc, 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2012 Jack’s Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015 Rose of Syrah, 2012 Sangiovese

Gold Medal: 2014 Chardonnay, 2012 Merlot, 2012 Barrel Select

Two from Quincy farm attend CHS meeting

Two local young producers learned how they can play a crucial role in helping agriculture and the cooperative system thrive during the CHS New Leaders Forum, hosted by CHS Inc., the company said.

Brett Kehl, of Quincy, and Lauren Yount, also of Quincy, were among more than 100 men and women from across the U.S. and Canada nominated to participate in the program held Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 in conjunction with the CHS annual meeting. The participants represented Kehl Farms in Quincy.

During the event, attendees explored the cooperative system, cooperative board leadership and succession planning. They also developed advocacy skills by participating in discussions on the issues and challenges facing cooperatives, agriculture and rural America.

The New Leaders Forum featured networking events with the CHS Board of Directors, management and employees which encouraged participants to voice their opinions on how CHS should evolve to best serve farmers for the future.

CHS Inc. is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States.



Quincy man assigned to State Department headquarters

Steven Mort has been assigned by the U.S. State Department to an element of its Harry S. Truman Building in Washington, D.C.

The son of Marvin and June Mort, of Quincy, Steven Mort is currently assigned to the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, where he serves as information management attache. According to information supplied by Mort, he started in Geneva in 2014, following a 3-year tour of duty at the American Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In Washington, D.C., Mort will assume duties as a foreign operations desk officer in the Bureau of Information Resource Management (IRM). In State Department operations, a desk officer is considered the focal point for program collaboration, management and policy implementation. At over 276 overseas diplomatic posts in nearly 200 countries, the IRM bureau is responsible for the secure operation of well over 100,000 computers and nearly 40,000 mobile devices. As desk officer, Mort and his colleagues will strive to manage around-the-clock IT support for operations, information security, evolving IT architecture, and improved workforce efficiency.

Mort joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1997. In addition to Geneva and Jakarta, Mort has served in Canberra, Hanoi and Bangkok. He also completed a domestic tour of duty at the Department’s Florida Regional Center, where performed emergency support travel to U.S. diplomatic posts across the Western Hemisphere.

Mort and his family are scheduled to depart Geneva for Washington in June 2017.

Newspaper office

to close for holiday

The office of the Quincy Valley Post-Register will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, following New Year’s Day. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Pybus plans New Year’s Eve festivities

Pybus Market will hold its fourth annual New Year’s Eve concert and apple drop on Saturday night, Dec. 31. The apple drop will be at 9 p.m. and again at midnight.

The band Waterdog will perform two sets that evening, both free to the public. The set from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. will feature traditional dinner music, and the second set, from 10 p.m. to midnight, will feature classic rock and roll.

Pybus Market is at the foot of Orondo Street in Wenatchee.

Shopko partners with Feeding America and Toys for Tots

In an effort to support families in need this holiday season, Shopko customers donated hundreds of pounds of food for Feeding America and thousands of toys for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. All food items were distributed to community food pantries prior to Thanksgiving, while toys were to be donated to Toys for Tots in time for holiday celebrations, the company said.

Customers dropped off nonperishable food items and toys at their local Shopko store. In addition to the food items collected, Shopko Foundation donated $100,000 to Feeding America to support its network of food banks in Shopko communities across the country.

“We are continually amazed at what those in our communities do for those in need,” said Michelle Hansen, manager of Shopko Foundation. “Thanks to our customers’ generosity, we hope we are able to make the holidays more enjoyable for local residents in need.”

Ellensburg Rodeo wins PRCA national award

ELLENSBURG – The Ellensburg Rodeo was presented the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s “Xtreme Bulls Event of the Year” coinciding with the National Finals Rodeo held in Las Vegas.

The PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls tour championship finale was held again this year at the historic Ellensburg Rodeo to a sold-out crowd that featured 40 of the world’s top bull riders, according to Ellensburg Rodeo.

The president of the Ellensburg Rodeo Association, Jeff Faltus, said, “The Ellensburg Rodeo Association and all of our volunteers are very honored to receive the first Xtreme Bulls of the Year Award. We’ve worked very hard with our stock contractors and bull riders to create one of the best shows in rodeo.”

Chaplain to speak at heart health meeting

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts chapter invites the public to learn about the role of the chaplain in heart health care with Scott Langager, chaplain at Central Washington Hospital. The meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, in conference rooms F and G, on the ground floor. For more information, contact Ann Diede, chapter president, at 679-8181 or mendedhearts91@frontier.com.

Big Bend approved as testing site

MOSES LAKE — First responders in North Central Washington and Eastern Washington looking to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam won’t face the same out-of-pocket costs and travel expenses now that Big Bend Community College has earned approval as a testing site from Pearson Vue — a leading computer-based testing service.

Many first responders in the regions had to travel 100 miles or more to take the NREMT exam, BBCC said.

The new location along the Interstate 90 corridor should ease the burden for applicants. Anyone who needs to register to take the exam at Big Bend should contact the BBCC Testing Center at (509)793-2064 or access the Pearson Vue website.

Big Bend’s Center for Business and Industry Services is responsible for directing, planning and operating industry and business training in BBCC’s service district. The center works with other campus departments to provide customized services to a diverse clientele, including rapid startup training for new employers and programs, and securing training subsidies for employers.

Seniors: Center will reopen Monday, Jan. 2

Last week’s game winners were: bridge – Lorain Greenwalt and Aldene Duchscherer; and pinochle – Nick Todd and Judy Todd.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m. Due to inclement weather, SAIL classes may be canceled. Please call 787-3231 to check in.

Beginning in January, if you are not a member of the Senior Center, lunch prices are $6 and dinner is $8. There will also be a $1 charge for ‘to go’ orders. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m.

Monday is hot pastrami sandwich, dill pickle spear, and Texas sheet cake. Tuesday is creamy tomato rice soup, a half grilled cheese sandwich and lemon cupcakes. Wednesday is turkey bacon wrap, potato salad and snickerdoodle cookies.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.