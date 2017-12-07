Posted on Dec 7, 2017

News briefs, week of Dec. 7, 2017

Quincy library sets up activities

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge.

Minecraft Club: Mondays and Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m., except Dec. 11, 25 and 26. Space is limited; sign up at the library.

ATLAS – At The Library After School: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 3:30-5:15 p.m.

STEM – Lego Simple Powered Machines: Monday, Dec. 11, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to noon; for school-age children. Space is limited; call ahead to sign up.

Christmas Crafts for Kids: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2-4 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 22, 2-4 p.m.

Page Turners & Infamous Boys Book Club Discussion: Best Christmas Pageant Ever: Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. No Story Time on Dec. 28.

Bilingual Story Time with Deb McVay: Thursday, 4 p.m. No Story Time on Dec. 28.

Book-it Theatre: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m.; “Ada’s Violin: the Story of the Recycled Orchestra of Paraguay.”

The library’s Winter Reading Program for children of all ages starts Dec. 15 and goes through Jan. 31. Sign up at the library to receive a reading log and keep track of time spent reading. Receive a prize for every hour of reading.

The library will be closed Dec. 24-26. For more information, call 787-2359.

Seniors: Serving glazed baked ham

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glen and Pam Barrow; dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Mark Owens; bridge – Barb Kennedy and Aldene Duchscherer; and pinochle – Bonita Vordahl and Carol Simpson.

Thursday is glazed baked ham, creamy potato casserole, broccoli with cheese sauce, rolls and chocolate cheesecake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is chicken salad sandwich on Kaiser, beef noodle soup and lemon bar. Tuesday is scrambled eggs with ham, blueberry muffin and fruit or leftover chicken salad and lemon bar. Wednesday is cheesy broccoli soup, egg salad sandwich and poke cake. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2, call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fair committee spots open

The Grant County Board of Commissioners seeks interested citizens of Grant County to serve on the Fair Advisory Committee. Positions open are: three regular member positions and two alternate positions. An application can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov under the Request for Volunteers heading. For further information, contact Mickey Webb, Fairgrounds Director, 509-765-3581 or mwwebb@grantcountywa.gov.

County tourism group shifts meeting

The Grant County Tourism Commission announced on Dec. 4 that the Tourism Commission will meet for its regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 a.m. instead of Wednesday, Dec. 20. The Tourism Commission invites the public to attend.

Study abroad opportunity open

Qualified high school students are offered a unique opportunity to spend an academic year, semester or summer holiday in Europe, Asia, North or South America, Australia or South Africa as part of the ASSE International Student Exchange Program.

Students, 15 to 18 years old, qualify on the basis of academic performance, character references and a genuine desire to experience life abroad with a volunteer host family.

Students or families interested in learning more about becoming an ASSE exchange student or host family may call 1-800-733-2773.

GTA prepares holiday events

During December, Grant Transit Authority is hosting two events that allow customers to ride the bus for free. The first event is the Holiday Bus, decorated with lights and holiday décor. This bus will be on a different route each day, and rides on it are free.

GTA CARES Dec. 11-17 is the second opportunity for free fare when donations for the Warming Center will be accepted in lieu of fare on all routes. Items donated must be on the needs list provided to GTA by the Warming Center. Items include, for instance: hand warmers, deodorant, and travel size toothpaste, shampoo, soap, wipes.

Christmas services set at heritage site

Celebrate the simplicity of the Christmas season at the Old-Fashioned Christmas. This service, now in its 10th year, provides a beautiful and meaningful service with live string music, sing-along carols, readings of “The Night Before Christmas” especially for children, Scripture and story, and the lighting of the tree in the German tradition. Held in the historic 1904 Pioneer Church, two services are scheduled: Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. After the hour service, guests are invited for refreshments, including hot spiced cider, at the Reiman-Simmons House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Doors open at 40 minutes before the hour for seating, and live string music begins at 30 minutes before. Sherry Krebs and Connie Celutska, professional musicians from Wenatchee, will be providing musical accompaniment, featuring hammered dulcimer, harp and guitar, as well as other local musicians.

The event is free, but reservations are required to ensure seating by calling Harriet Weber at 398-1949 or by picking up tickets at Barb’s at Shops on Central, Quincy Valley Post Register or CliftonLarsonAllen, all in Quincy.

The Pioneer Church is located on the heritage site at 415 F St. SW, Quincy, along Highway 28 across from AutoZone.

Geology group to meet

Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission, Wenatchee. Geology of the Cheney and Palouse Falls fracture zones will be the topic. The program is free and open to the public.

Retail sales up

The Washington State Department of Revenue recently released figures showing that seasonal growth in sales of lawn and garden equipment and continued increases in drug and health store sales in Washington state helped boost second-quarter taxable retail sales 5 percent over the same period in 2016, reaching a total of $38.6 billion.

Retail trade sales, a subset of all taxable retail sales in the state, were up 4.9 percent, to a total of $16.6 billion.