Posted on Feb 1, 2018

News briefs, week of Feb. 1, 2018

Help offered for fixing pets

February is National Spay Neuter Month, and the nonprofit group Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter says it is again offering vouchers that will cover up to $50 of the cost of having your cat fixed and up to $100 of the cost of having your dog fixed.

The Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter says that in the U.S. an estimated 6 million to 8 million pets enter shelters every year, only one-half of them find homes, and the rest are destroyed. Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter says people wishing to be a part of the solution for fixing pet over-population may call Penny at 509-237-1941 or Mary at 509-787-1099 for information and to receive the appropriate voucher plus instructions on how it works. Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter also thanks all of the responsible pet owners who have already used the vouchers to have their cats and dogs fixed.

Library offers variety of activities

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge. For more information, call 787-2359. The library will be closed on Feb. 19.

Activities in February include the following.

Minecraft Club, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Mondays and Tuesdays. No Minecraft on Feb. 19. Sign up at the library; space is limited.

ATLAS – At the Library after School: Wednesdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 3:30-5:15 p.m. Crafts, technology, games, stories and more.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bilingual Story Time with Deb McVay: Thursdays, 4 p.m.

We Do Lego Robotics: Fridays, Feb. 2 and 16, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Movie Day: Fridays, Feb. 9 and 23, 3:30-5:30 p.m., a kid-friendly movie.

STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: random STEM games and activities, including Keva Mazes.

Page Turner’s Book Club: for school age children, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. To join, contact Dottie at the library.

Music and fun in George

The First Friday Jam is on again on Feb. 2 at the George Community Hall. The potluck begins at 6 p.m. Some early bird folks start at 4:30 p.m., but the real jam runs 7-9 p.m. Musicians of all skill levels are welcome, and anybody can attend and just listen.

Free food distribution helps 219 families

Iglesia Metodista pastor Daniel Castillo hosted another Second Harvest Mobile Market free food distribution in Quincy last month. A total of 219 local households in need of food assistance received more than 8,750 lbs. of fresh and frozen produce and other grocery items on Jan. 17.

This year, Cathie Wind, with the Rotary Club of Quincy, is managing these local events, all sponsored by Microsoft in Quincy.

As always occurs at these popular Quincy and Grant County events, a great group of dedicated volunteers turned out from all corners of the community: Amway Nutrilite; Dell Services; Insight Global; Microsoft Datacenter Operations; Oath; Quincy Community Health Center; Rotary; Serve Quincy Valley; Washington Trust Bank; and other Quincy individuals.

The next Second Harvest Mobile Market event this group has scheduled in Quincy will be on Feb. 15, again at Iglesia Metodista.

Second Harvest has been distributing free food through 26 counties in Washington since 1971. To volunteer, go to volunteer@2-harvest.org or call (509) 252-6267.

Seniors: Serving turkey-rice casserole

Last week’s winners were: Rummikub – Bonnie Kniveton and Larry Kniveton; bridge: Aldene Duchscherer and Peggy Emtman; pinochle – Bonita Vordahl and Betty Seader.

Thursday is turkey-rice casserole, salad, green beans and apple cake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is tuna melt, corn chowder, Waldorf salad and banana nut cookie. Tuesday is scrambled eggs with ham, blueberry muffin, fruit and tater tots or a lunch option. Wednesday is turkey sandwich on wheat, butternut squash soup, cottage cheese and peaches and snickerdoodle. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus and $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

Winegrowers convention planned

The Washington Winegrowers Association’s 2018 Convention & Trade Show is scheduled for Feb. 6-8 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

To learn more, log on to http://bit.ly/2018WWAConventionProgram.

Online registration closed on Jan. 25, but on-site registration will be available.