Posted on Feb 15, 2018

News briefs, week of Feb. 15, 2018

Irrigation district plans for the season

The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District plans to start filling the West Canal on Wednesday, March 14, barring any unforeseen delays, the district said in a press release. Priming will continue on smaller canals and laterals through the first week in April, depending on the weather and the demand for water deliveries.

Telephone recorders will be available on March 26 in all watermaster offices for water ordering. This service will be available on Saturdays and up to 11:30 a.m. on Sundays for the following Monday’s water order, throughout the season.

After March 14, water users are urged to contact their respective watermaster headquarters to receive current information and schedules.

College fair planned

Quincy Junior High School will host the 3rd Annual College Fair from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, at the school. Hundreds of people have attended the fairs and visited with post-secondary organizations.

School sets dinner, auction

New Life Christian School has its annual dinner and benefit auction on March 10. It is called the “Black & Green Gala” and will be held at the Community Church of Ephrata, 54 K St. SE, Ephrata. Tickets are on sale and may be purchased at the school. For more information, call 754-5558.

Seniors: Serving calzones

Last week’s winners were: Rummikub – Faye Burton and Ruth Minor; bridge – Bea Weinand and Peggy Emtman; and dominoes – Elaine Elshoff and Vaughn Vordahl.

Thursday is pepperoni, salami and bacon calzone, salad and hot fudge sundaes. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday – closed for Presidents Day. Tuesday is pancakes, scrambled eggs and fruit or lunch option. Wednesday is hot pastrami sandwich, mixed fruit Jell-O, tater tots and peanut butter cookie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus and $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime.

More music coming to George

Musician Kevin Brown will perform on Saturday, March 3, at the George Community Hall, 403 W. Montmorency, George. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; admission is $5, and children 12 and under attend free. There will be refreshments at half-time.