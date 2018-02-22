Posted on Feb 22, 2018

News briefs, week of Feb. 22, 2018

Food distribution hosted by pastor

Iglesia Metodista pastor Daniel Castillo once again hosted a Second Harvest Mobile Market free food distribution in Quincy last week. A total of 180 local households received more than 9,830 lbs. of fresh and frozen produce and other grocery items. This year Cathie Wind of the Rotary Club of Quincy is managing these local events, all sponsored by Microsoft in Quincy.

Frozen chicken, potatoes, onions, apples, soup mix, breads, muffins and bagels, crackers and a special treat of boxed chocolates were the main event; Serve Quincy Valley in addition donated frozen pork chops.

The next Second Harvest Mobile Market event this group has scheduled in Quincy will be March 15 at Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.

Additional Microsoft-sponsored Second Harvest Mobile Market events are planned around Grant County in Coulee City, Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden in 2018.

Volunteers and cosponsors are always invited. Contact Cathie Wind at cathiewind1970@hotmail.com or 206-265-9790 or Jack Eaton at Microsoft jeaton@microsoft.com 509-787-6352 for more information.

VFW to honor essay writers

The local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will honor the winners of its recent essay contests for schoolchildren at an awards lunch and ceremony at noon, Feb. 28, at Quincy Valley School. The contests included grades three through eight.

Children, their families and friends may attend. If you plan to attend, let Mark Owens know by calling 750-0938 so that lunch can be planned.

The contests are done every year, and this year they begin in May.

Annual benefit slated for St. Patrick’s Day

Catholic Charities’ St. Patrick’s Day-themed annual fundraiser at St. Joseph Catholic Church is set for March 17. Proceeds will benefit Catholic Charities and Play & Learn groups in the Wenatchee area.

These free play groups offer fun, age-appropriate activities (from birth to 5 years) that help children build the skills they need in all areas of development, helping to prepare them for success in school and life.

Guests at the fundraiser can enjoy the social hour, dinner and decadent desserts while supporting an important part of the early learning programs for children in need. Individual seats ($50) or tables of 10 ($500) are available.

Call 800-246-2962, ext. 1133, for more information, to purchase seats or to make a donation, or visit www.catholiccharitiescw.org to register online.

Local resident returns from LDS mission

Beulah Hope has returned from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mississippi Jackson Mission. Hope is the daughter of Arlin and Kathy Hope.

While serving her 18-month mission, Hope represented the LDS church as a missionary to teach the people of Mississippi about the church and provide service to them. For the future, Hope plans to work and further her education.

She will be speaking in the sacrament meeting service of the Quincy Ward of the LDS church, 1101 Second Ave. SE, on Feb. 25, at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Seniors: Serving spaghetti

Last week’s winners were: dominoes – Mark Owens and Vaughn Vordahl; and pinochle – Christine Watson and Ruth Atwood.

Thursday is spaghetti, garlic bread sticks, salad and peppermint brownies. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is baked potato with toppings, chicken noodle soup, salad and chocolate chip cookie. Tuesday is French toast bake, sausage, yogurt with blueberries or lunch option. Wednesday is chicken salad on croissant, veggie beef soup, potato salad and oatmeal-raisin cookie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus or $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More music coming to George

Musician Kevin Brown & the Beloved Country will perform on Saturday, March 3, at the George Community Hall, 403 W. Montmorency, George. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; admission is $5, and children 12 and under attend free. There will be refreshments at half-time.

Also as part of the George Washington CoffeeHouse Concert Series, a concert on April 28 will feature high-energy bluegrass band The Weavils.

There will be fresh-baked refreshments served by the Georgettes at half-time, plus a hat-pass for the musicians ($8 to $12 donation suggested).

Caveman Roar and Pour approaches

The annual Caveman Roar and Pour fun run is scheduled for March 17. The event at Cave B Estate Winery is to include wine tasting, Irish dancers and a barbecue this year.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Quincy Valley Hospital Foundation, in support of Quincy Valley Medical Center. It features a 5k run on trails through vineyards and overlooking the Columbia River valley. For more information, visit www.cavebevents.com.