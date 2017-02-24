Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 24, 2017 in News

News Briefs, week of Feb. 23, 2017

Irrigation district

to start filling canal

The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District plans to start filling the West Canal on Monday, March 20, and the Crab Creek Lateral on Monday, March 13, barring any unforeseen delays. Priming will continue on smaller canals and laterals through the first week in April, depending on the weather and the demand for water deliveries.

Telephone recorders will be available on March 24 in all watermaster offices for water ordering. This service will be available on Saturdays and up to 11:30 a.m. on Sundays for the following Monday’s water order, throughout the season.

After March 20, water users are urged to contact their respective Watermaster headquarters to receive current information and schedules.

Local Scout Troop ready to flip pancakes

A pancake breakfast by Boy Scout Troop 101 is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave. N, Quincy; $6 for one, $12 for a family, and $4 for seniors.

Equipment failure leads to outage, fire

EPHRATA – Grant PUD crews working throughout the night and into the early afternoon restored power to all customers affected by an outage that began at 7 p.m., Feb. 15. Power was restored at approximately 1 p.m., Feb. 16, said Grant PUD.

An equipment malfunction in the Central Ephrata Substation caused the outage that affected up to 8,000 customers at its peak in Ephrata, Quincy and Soap Lake. Power to customers in Soap Lake and Quincy communities was restored in about one hour.

The cause of the substation equipment failure was unknown. No injuries related to the substation equipment failure were reported.

Along with the damage at the substation, the outage resulted in a fire in a Grant PUD maintenance building adjacent to the substation.

Health seminar planned for March

Diabetes Smackdown version 2.0 is coming to Chelan on March 11 and 12. Dr. Amy Ellingson and motivational speaker and life coach Fletcher Ellingson are putting on their third seminar in Chelan.

Version 2.0 adds Meg Raines from The Evolving Plate (www.theevolvingplate.com). Meg is a real-life foodie with her main focus being on plant-based cooking. Fletcher Ellingson will lead participants in creating their own personal vision and get clear on what they are committed to in their lives. Dr. Ellingson will show why people develop Type 2 Diabetes and discuss the disease-state more in detail. Details on how to sign up are at www.diabetessmackdown.com.

IGA Quincy Market earns company honor

IGA announced recently that Quincy-based IGA Quincy Market and owner Phil Blackburn were awarded the IGA Five Star honor for achievement in IGA’s Assessment Program. Five Star is the highest level of recognition possible under the Assessment Program’s rigorous standards, according to information from the company.

The IGA Assessment Program measured performance with three unrevealed and one revealed assessment in 2016, focusing on store appearance and product quality, employee training, customer service, participation in IGA-only shopper-focused offers from national brand partners, and support and involvement in the local community.

“IGA’s customers know that when they shop at IGA, they’re supporting not only their local independent grocer, but their community as a whole,” IGA Chairman and CEO Mark Batenic said. “The heart and soul of IGA is providing our customers with the very best level of service along with a personalized, community-focused shopping experience. Quincy Market is a shining example of a store that provides the total IGA Hometown Proud customer experience. We’re proud of Phil Blackburn and IGA Quincy Market’s achievement and thank all the shoppers who inspired the team to be the best. It’s stores like IGA Quincy Market that are making it possible for IGA to move forward into the next 90 years.”

“We at IGA Quincy Market are so proud to be Quincy’s Five Star IGA,” Blackburn said. “We achieved this honor by working as a team to meet the needs of our customers. I’d like to thank my dedicated team for their hard work day in and day out.”

Seniors:

Serving spaghetti

Last week’s game winners were: dominos, John Michael and Mark Owens; and pinochle, Nick Todd and Carol Simpson.

On the menu for the weekly dinner at the Quincy Senior Center this Thursday is spaghetti with meat mushroom sauce, green beans, garlic bread, Italian salad and chocolate pudding. The dinner price is $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers and is served at 6 p.m.

Friday is clam chowder, half grilled cheese sandwich and gingerbread. Monday is half bacon wrap, tomato rice soup and snickerdoodle. Tuesday is barbecue roast beef on a hoagie bun and brownie. Wednesday is to be decided. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday Bridge at 12:30 p.m., at 1 p.m. is Chat and Stitch; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

AARP Tax Help will be March 1 and March 22 at the Ephrata Senior Center, 124 C St. SW, Ephrata. Please call the center at 754-2382 for an appointment. You do not need to be a member. Please bring your Social Security card, all income sources and last year’s taxes. For more information, call Ruth at 787-3231. This is a free tax service for seniors!

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older; membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health care career fair slated

An upcoming career fair will include workshops for students interested in jobs in health care.

The University of Washington School of Dentistry is a partner backing the event, called Empowering Underrepresented Youth for Health Careers. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 3, at Big Bend Community College, Masto Conference Center, 7662 Chanute St. NE, Moses Lake.

Youths will be able to meet professionals in dentistry, medicine, nursing and pharmacy. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

To register, go to catalyst.uw.edu/webq/survey/jinocenc/323127. For more information, contact Diana Flores at dyflores@uw.edu.