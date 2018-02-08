Posted on Feb 8, 2018

News briefs, week of Feb. 8, 2018

Animal Shelter gets a new phone number

The Quincy Animal Shelter has a new phone number: 509-787-4178, ext. 2. The Quincy Police Department said the change will allow the shelter to save money, giving more resources to our furry friends.

The animal shelter also announced a Reading Buddies program on Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is designed for children and/or adults to read to adoptable pets at the shelter, which can strengthen reading skills and help the animals develop socialization skills. You can bring your favorite book or use one provided by the Quincy Animal Shelter.

Theater groups plan shows, visit to Quincy

The Missoula Children’s Theater, hosted by Columbia Basin Allied Arts, will cast as many as 60 local K-12 students for characters in their play, “Aladdin,” 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Wallenstien Theater on the Big Bend Community Theater campus.

The show follows Aladdin, for whom it’s not easy to find a magic lamp but it’s even harder to find someone to love. It’s a swirling sandstorm of famous Arabian Tales, according to a press release.

The Missoula Children’s Theater and Columbia Basin Allied Arts also plan to take to the road to Quincy School District, where Monument Elementary students will learn about the different jobs of show business at an assembly and workshops. The last time CBAA hosted outreach in Quincy was in 2013. Sponsorship is possible; contact CBAA at 509-793-2059 for more information.

Seniors: Serving meatloaf

Last week’s winners were: Rummikub – Faye Burton and Ruth Minor; bridge – Bea Weinand and Barb Kennedy; pinochle – Jo Kniep and Ruth Atwood; and dominoes – John Michael and Elaine Elshoff.

Thursday is meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, salad and layered pudding dessert. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich, salad and chocolate chip cookie. Tuesday is biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit and tater tots or a lunch option. Wednesday is cheeseburger, fries and chocolate crinkle cookie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus and $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Free food distribution set

The Second Harvest Mobile Market returns to Iglesia Metodista on Feb. 15. This free food distribution event for families in need of food assistance begins at noon and runs to 2 p.m. inside the former Chinook Lumber Building at 815 Second Ave. SW, Quincy. The event does not require an appointment, and no documentation is needed. A number of organizations support the distribution events, including Microsoft and the Rotary Club of Quincy. Cosponsors and volunteers are invited. For more information, call Cathie Wind at 206-265-9790.

Library offers February activities

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge. For more information, call 787-2359. The library will be closed on Feb. 19.

Activities in February include the following.

Minecraft Club, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Mondays and Tuesdays. No Minecraft on Feb. 19. Sign up at the library; space is limited.

ATLAS – At the Library after School: Wednesdays, Feb. 14, 21, 3:30-5:15 p.m. Crafts, technology, games, stories and more.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bilingual Story Time with Deb McVay: Thursdays, 4 p.m.

We Do Lego Robotics: Fridays, Feb. 16, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Movie Day: Fridays, Feb. 9 and 23, 3:30-5:30 p.m., a kid-friendly movie.

STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: random STEM games and activities, including Keva Mazes.

Page Turner’s Book Club: for school age children, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. To join, contact Dottie at the library.

Geology group to meet

Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission, Wenatchee, and learn about Icicle Creek glaciers and upper valley erratics. Kelsay Stanton, a licensed professional geologist, will talk about work she has done in the Leavenworth area with geologist Richard Waitt and describe how it fits into the regional glacial and glacial outburst flood story. The program is free and open to the public.

Pastor to speak in Moses Lake

Christian pastor Shahram Hadian will present a talk as part of a presentation titled “The Trojan Horse of Interfaith Dialogue Between Christians & Muslims” at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 13, at the Moses Lake Senior Center, 608 E. Third Ave., Moses Lake. The event, hosted by Grant County Republican Women, is free but an offering will be taken.

Write on the River announces workshop

Write On The River presents its winter workshop on Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wenatchi Hall at Wenatchee Valley College. The cost is $45 for members and $60 for nonmembers.

On Feb. 23 A Book For All Seasons presents an author reception, book signing and Q and A at the Leavenworth Public Library at 7 p.m. This is a free event.

For more information, including presenter bios, and to register, go to: http://writeontheriver.org/upcoming-events/a- winter-writers- workshop-in-february.