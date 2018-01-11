Posted on Jan 11, 2018

News briefs, week of Jan. 11, 2018

Molina to give out free dental kits, toys

In partnership with various local organizations, Molina Healthcare of Washington says it will host a New Year’s celebration to promote health and wellness in the Quincy community in 2018 and be-yond. Molina will distribute approximately 200 free dental kits to encourage attendees to maintain good dental hygiene, and children can receive free toys, participate in raffles and enjoy music and games. Dr. Cleo, Molina’s popular cat doctor mascot, will be present to greet and take photos with guests.

The event will be Thursday, Jan. 11, 4-6 p.m., at Saint Pius Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave. N, Quincy.

As of September 2017, Molina Healthcare of Washington serves approximately 770,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare and the Health Benefit Exchange programs across the state of Washington.

Sheriff to hold public meeting in George

Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for two town hall meetings to be hosted by Sheriff Tom Jones:

• Tuesday, Jan. 16, 6 p.m., at the Wilson Creek School

• Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m., at Fire Station 35 in George

GCSO said that Sheriff Jones will present information on all aspects of public safety and crime prevention managed by his office as part of his community outreach program. The Sheriff’s administrative staff will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, call Tracy Williams at 509-754-2011.

Seniors: Serving roast turkey

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Faye Burton and Glenn Barrow; bridge – Bea Weinand and Judy Bryant; pinochle – Bonita Vordahl and Ruth Atwood; and dominoes – Bonita Vordahl and Mark Owens.

Thursday is roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, salad and Carmelita bars. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, salad and sugar cookie. Tuesday is biscuits and sau-sage gravy, scrambled eggs and fruit or tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich. Wednesday is cheeseburger, French fries and cookies. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Republicans plan annual dinner

The Grant County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner and Fundraiser is set for Feb. 10 at the Best Western Plus Lake Front Hotel, at 3000 Marina Drive, Moses Lake. The reception begins at 5 p.m., and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Washington State Treasurer Duane Davidson is scheduled as the featured speaker. Rep. Dan Newhouse, state legislators, state party committee people and Grant County officials have been invited.

Tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3086718. To register and pay at the door, contact Raeanne Journey at raejourney@gmail.com or Barb Morgan at bagetty@mac.com.

Food distribution event returns to Quincy

A free food distribution by will be held in Quincy on Jan. 17, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Iglesia Metodista Libre “El Jardin” De Quincy, 815 Second Ave. SW. The Second Harvest Mobile Market event, supported by Microsoft Datacenter Operations and many others, offers free produce and nutritious groceries to households in need; no appointment or documentation is required. For more information, or to volunteer or co-sponsor the event, contact Cathie Wind at cathiewind1970@hotmail.com or the 24-hour Mobile Market Information Line at 509-252-6270.

Chess tournament opens registration

The 12th annual Waypoint Foundation Scholastic Chess Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Parkway School in Ephrata. The tournament organizers say it is open to individual students (this is not a team tournament) in grades K through 12 in the Ephrata, Soap Lake, Quincy and Moses Lake school districts (including home/private school students who live within these districts). Time Out Pizza in Ephrata will deliver lunch for the participants.

There is no registration fee, but the tournament is limited to the first 100 registrations. The tournament organizers say the tournament does fill up, so early registration is advised. The registration deadline is noon on Feb. 2.

Registration forms are available at the Post-Register as well as at www.waypointfoundation.org. The website also provides more information, including past results of the tournament.

Live music slated for George

Kevin Pace and the Early Edition will perform at the George Community Hall at 7 p.m., Jan. 27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; children 12 and under are free. Refreshments will be served by the Georgettes.

Scholarship information available through district site

Local scholarships are now available to Quincy School District seniors and alumni. For information, go to www.qsd.wednet.edu and click on Schools, Quincy High School, School Info, Departments, Counseling & Career Center, and Scholarships. For more information, call the Counseling & Career Center at 787-3501, ext. 3774.

Foundation offers scholarships

The deadline to submit an application to the Paul Lauzier Scholarship Foundation is Wednesday, Feb. 28. The application link is posted on the Lauzier website: www.lauzier.org.

The Paul Lauzier Scholarship Foundation provides annual scholarships to Grant County high school graduating seniors and alumni who attend college or vocational school within the state of Washington. For more information, call 754-3209 or email ck.lauzier@nwi.net.

Quincy library has activities ready

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge. The library will be closed on Jan. 15.

The winter reading club for children continues until Jan. 31 and is open to children of all ages. Sign up at the library, receive your reading log, keep track of your time that you read, and earn a prize from the treasure chest for every hour that you read or are read to.

For more information, call 787-2359. Activities in January include the following.

Minecraft Club, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Mondays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29; and Tuesdays, Jan. 16, 23 and 30. Sign up at the library; space is limited.

ATLAS – At The Library After School, 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Wednesday, Jan. 17, Craft.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Bilingual Story Time: Thursdays with Deb McVay, 4 p.m.

STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Random STEM games and activities, including Keva Mazes.

STEM – LEGO Robotics: Wednesday, Jan. 24, and Wednesday, Jan. 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Teen Book Club: Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

Page Turner’s Book Club: Jan. 31 at 3:15 p.m., for school age. To join, contact Dottie at the library.

Writers competition opens

Write On The River announced the opening of its 10th annual writers competition. Categories are nonfiction (essay, article, or memoir, on any theme or subject) and fiction (short story on any theme or subject), a complete piece of work or start of a longer piece, each with a 1,000-word limit. All submissions must be postmarked by March 16.

For complete guidelines, plus an entry form, visit www.writeontheriver.org.