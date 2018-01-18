Posted on Jan 18, 2018

News briefs, week of Jan. 18, 2018

Seniors: Serving chili

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Bonita Vordahl and Ruth Minor; bridge – Bea Weinand and Susan Romano; and dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Larry Kniveton.

Thursday is choice of regular chili with meat, white chicken chili or vegetarian, corn muffins, salad and berry cobbler. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Price is $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is baked potato soup, salad, roast beef sandwich and no-bake cookie. Tuesday is pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and fruit. Wednesday is BLT, veggie soup and chocolate cupcake. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

George invites locals to look into the future

The public is invited to help shape the George community’s future at a planning open house at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18, at the George Elementary School library,

Topics that may be discussed include vision for the City of George, future planning, growth projections, levels of service, zoning uses and locations, and how to reach the community’s goals.

For more information or questions, contact Darryl Piercy, city planner: 509-989-9112 or planitconsulting@yahoo.com.

Dave Matthews Band to appear at Gorge

After taking 2017 off, Dave Matthews Band returns with a new studio album and a North American tour starting May 18 in Texas including a three-night stand over Labor Day weekend at The Gorge – a tradition beloved by both the band and its fans, LiveNation announced.

An online ticket presale is underway at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. For itinerary, visit http://davematthewsband.com.

Write on the River plans workshop

Write On The River announced that its winter workshop weekend on Saturday, Feb. 24, will feature Seattle-based writer and speaker William Kenower presenting Fearless Writing. In the afternoon, Seattle-based author Nicholas O’Connell will present The Hero’s Journey: Writing a Quest Narrative. The workshop will be held at Wenatchi Hall at Wenatchee Valley College. The cost is $45 for members and $60 for non-members (membership costs only $35 for one full year of events).

For more information, go to: http://writeontheriver.org/upcoming-events/a- winter-writers- workshop-in- february.