Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 25, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of Jan. 19, 2017

Chess tournament

signups open

The 11th annual Waypoint Foundation Scholastic Chess Tournament is to be held Feb. 4 at Parkway School cafeteria, 1011 Parkway Blvd., Ephrata.

Any K-12 student who lives in or attends school in the Ephrata, Quincy, Soap Lake and Moses Lake school districts is eligible to participate.

Cash prizes will be awarded, with a first prize of $500.

There is no entry fee. Students must register by 12 p.m. Feb. 3. The registration form can be found at www.waypointfoundation.org. For more information, contact Troy Pugh at troy@waypointfoundation.org or 509-754-9800.

Local Republicans slate fundraiser

Grant County Republicans plan their annual Lincoln Day fundraiser dinner for 5-9 p.m., Feb. 18, at Best Western Plus Lake Front Hotel, 3000 Marina Drive, Moses Lake. For tickets or reservations call Dayna Dent at 760-0727.

4-H event

set for Saturday

The annual Grant-Adams County Extension 4-H Super Saturday will take place Jan. 21 at Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake. The day is broken up into 50-minute workshops that cover topics from photography and first-aid to livestock judging and pork quality assurance.

Those not enrolled in 4-H are welcome to attend. For more information, call 509-754-2011, Ext. 4309, or visit http://grant-adams.wsu.edu.

Board of Education

has vacancy

The Washington State Board of Education is accepting applications for a vacant seat for Eastern Washington. Contact Denise Ross at denise.ross@k12.wa.us and fill out an application by Feb. 10.

Technology group plans awards luncheon

The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance will host the Annual Innovator Awards Luncheon on March 30 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the program will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. This regional event will attract over 350 community leaders and is presented by Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn & Aylward and Peoples Bank. To register for the luncheon or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities call 509-661-9000.

GWATA seeks nominations for five awards: Entrepreneur of the Year; Tech Savvy Business of the Year; STEM Educator of the Year; Future Technology Leader (K-12 student); Problem Solving Innovator (post-secondary student). Nominations are open until March 1. To nominate a business or individual visit www.gwata.org.

Seniors: Pot roast with potatoes and carrots

Last week’s pinochle winners were Nick Todd and Ruth Atwood; bridge winners were Barb Kennedy and Peggy Emtman; rummikub winners were Ernie Sletten and Faye Burton; dominoes winners were Mark Owens and Vaughn Vordahl.

On the menu for the weekly dinner at the Quincy Senior Center this Thursday is pot roast with potatoes and carrots, green salad and peach crisp. Dinner price is $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers and is served at 6 p.m.

Friday is grilled ham and cheese, a cup of beef noodle soup and snickerdoodles. Monday is lentil soup, a half roast beef sandwich and sugar cookie. Tuesday is taco soup, corn muffin and Texas sheet cake. Wednesday is turkey noodle soup, a half grilled cheese sandwich and chocolate crumble cookie. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday Bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m. Due to inclement weather, SAIL classes may be canceled. Please call 787-3231 to check in.

Friday, Jan. 20, Jessica Arroyo will be at the center during lunch to answer questions about Medicare, insurance and options for Medicare, etc.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chamber readies

an open house

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled an open house at its new location in the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center, 115 F Street SW. The open house will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 26, with refreshments and a raffle open to the public. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the chamber holds a membership drive and social by invitation.

Time for students to apply for scholarships

Local scholarships for college are now available to Quincy School District seniors and alumni. To find details on each scholarship, including the application deadline for each, go to www.qsd.wednet.edu, click on Schools, Quincy High School, School Info, Departments, Counseling & Career Center, and Scholarships.

Microsoft supports mobile food bank

Microsoft Datacenter Operations in Quincy is sponsoring a Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank free food distribution from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at Iglesia Metodista (the former Chinook Lumber Co. building) on Second Avenue in Quincy. All are welcome; no appointment or documentation is required.

As January is sometimes cold and snowy, Iglesia Metodista has invited the event inside.

Microsoft invites co-sponsors to support the Second Harvest mobile food bank program. Donations may be made directly to Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest, 1234 E. Front Ave., Spokane, Wash., 99202.

Microsoft invites volunteers to assist with outreach, event set-up, bulk food repackaging, and food distribution to clientele. No heavy lifting is required. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 11 a.m. Anyone wishing to volunteer should sign up in advance with Jack Eaton at Microsoft (jeaton@microsoft.com or 509-787-6352).

Band slated for George performance

The Weavils take the stage at the George CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21. Admission is $5, while children 12 and under enter free. Refreshments will be served at intermission by the Georgettes. There will be a hat-pass for donations for the band.

Local church puts

on bilingual event

Church of God of Prophecy (George) presents “Break through,” a bilingual youth event, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Quincy First Assembly of God, 526 H St. SE.

Theater opens

auditions for show

Auditions for “Steel Magnolias” will be held at 1 p.m., Jan. 28 and 29, at Masquers Theater. This will be a cold-read audition from which six women of various ages will be selected for the ensemble cast, according to director Randy Brooks.

Audition forms will be provided the day of auditions, and everyone should bring a current picture of themselves to attach to the form.

Backstage and technical crew as well as set workers will also be needed.

This production opens April 21 and will run for three consecutive weekends. For more information, contact director Randy Brooks at 431-4866.