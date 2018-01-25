Posted on Jan 25, 2018

News briefs, week of Jan. 25, 2018

Nominations of heroes sought

The American Red Cross is inviting nominations for the “Hometown Heroes” among us. The Red Cross says if you know of a local individual or organization who has done something courageous or exceptional that deserves recognition, please take the time to nominate them. Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 15.

Heroes may be professional rescuers, ordinary citizens or local groups or organizations. Nominees must live in or have performed their heroic act in Grant, Douglas, Chelan or Okanogan counties within the last two years.

Nomination forms are available by calling (509) 663-3907 or contacting megan.snow@redcross.org. Nominations are also accepted online at www.redcross.org/local/washington/news-events/events/heroes-breakfast/nominate.

Those selected for the award will be honored at the annual Hometown Heroes Celebration on March 29 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

Seniors: Serving pot roast

Thursday is pot roast with carrots and potatoes, rolls, salad and apple crisp. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is baked potato soup, tuna salad on Kaiser and chocolate crinkle cookie. Tuesday is French dip, tater tots, salad and oatmeal raisin cookie. Wednesday is tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, salad and sugar cookie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus and $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime.

Quincy library has activities ready

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge. For more information, call 787-2359. Activities in January include the following.

Minecraft Club, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Monday, Jan. 29; and Tuesday, Jan. 30. Sign up at the library; space is limited.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Bilingual Story Time: Thursdays with Deb McVay, 4 p.m.

STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Random STEM games and activities, including Keva Mazes.

STEM – LEGO Robotics: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Page Turner’s Book Club: Jan. 31 at 3:15 p.m., for school age. To join, contact Dottie at the library.

We Do Lego Robotics: Feb. 2 and 16, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Chess tournament opens registration

The 12th annual Waypoint Foundation Scholastic Chess Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Parkway School in Ephrata. The tournament organizers say it is open to individual students (this is not a team tournament) in grades K through 12 in the Ephrata, Soap Lake, Quincy and Moses Lake school districts (including home/private school students who live within these districts). Time Out Pizza in Ephrata will deliver lunch for the participants.

There is no registration fee, but the tournament is limited to the first 100 registrations. The tournament organizers say the tournament does fill up, so early registration is advised. The registration deadline is noon on Feb. 2.

Registration forms are available at the Post-Register as well as at www.waypointfoundation.org. The website also provides more information, including past results of the tournament.

Hearts group schedules time

The Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 has set a meeting for Feb. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Central Washington Hospital, in Conference Rooms F and G.

The public is invited for the celebration of the Chapter’s 17th anniversary and installation of officers. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Nikki Johnson at (509) 630-0061 or

lnjohnson4@yahoo.com.