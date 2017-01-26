Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in News

News Briefs, Week of Jan. 26, 2017

Warming center seeks donations

The Quincy Communities That Care coalition is collecting donations for a homeless warming center in Moses Lake. Items needed include: men’s heavy coats, men’s winter boots in size 11-13, new adult socks, plastic silverware, napkins, bottled water, paper bowls, foam coffee cups, hot chocolate, coffee, coffee sweetener, coffee creamer and kitchen garbage bags. Items are being collected at the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE, Quincy. Donations will be taken to Serve Moses Lake on Feb. 1.

Chamber readies

an open house

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled an open house at its new location in the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center, 115 F Street SW. The open house will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 26, with refreshments and a raffle open to the public. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the chamber will hold a membership drive and social by invitation.

Theater schedules

auditions for show

Auditions for “Steel Magnolias” will be held at 1 p.m., Jan. 28 and 29, at Masquers Theater in Soap Lake. This will be a cold-read audition from which six women of various ages will be selected for the ensemble cast, according to director Randy Brooks.

Audition forms will be provided the day of auditions, and everyone should bring a current picture of themselves to attach to the form.

Backstage and technical crew as well as set workers will also be needed.

This production opens April 21 and will run for three consecutive weekends. For more information, contact director Randy Brooks at 431-4866.

Band plans tour to end in George

Live Nation announced performances by Train, with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield, on July 15 at the Gorge Amphitheatre. Tickets for Train’s upcoming tour will be available to the general public at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster outlets.

Seniors: Lasagna

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub, Glenn Barrow and Pam Barrow; dominos, Mark Owens and Harold Mason; and pinochle, Nick Todd and Betty Seader.

On the menu for the weekly dinner at the Quincy Senior Center this Thursday: lasagna, breadsticks, green salad and pistachio layered dessert. The prices for dinner are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers. It is served at 6 p.m.

Friday is chicken salad wrap, a cup of beef noodle soup and pecan shortbread cookie. Monday is broccoli cheese soup, a half grilled turkey and cheese sandwich and molasses cookie. Tuesday is tortellini soup, garlic breadstick and oatmeal raisin cookie. Wednesday is to be determined. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. and prices are $5 for members and $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for “to go” orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday Bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m. Due to inclement weather, SAIL classes may be canceled. Please call 787-3231 to check in.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Chess tournament

signups open

The 11th annual Waypoint Foundation Scholastic Chess Tournament is to be held Feb. 4 at Parkway School cafeteria, 1011 Parkway Blvd., Ephrata.

Any K-12 student who lives in or attends school in the Ephrata, Quincy, Soap Lake and Moses Lake school districts is eligible to participate.

There is no entry fee. Students must register by 12 p.m. Feb. 3. The registration form can be found at www.waypointfoundation.org. For more information, contact Troy Pugh at troy@waypointfoundation.org or 509-754-9800.

Water group confirms executive committee

In December, the Columbia Basin Development League’s board of trustees voted on recommendations from the League’s Nominating Committee, confirming a slate of trustees to serve on the 2017 executive committee. Kevin Lyle, of Othello, who previously served as vice chair, will take over leadership as the league chair. Lyle is the president of Windy Prairie Inc. in Othello.

Other executive committee members taking on new roles include Jeff Schibel and Clark Kagele. Schibel, a fourth-generation farmer from Odessa, previously served as secretary and is taking on the role of vice chair. Kagele, a fifth-generation farmer from Odessa, will fill the role of secretary.

Jake Wollman Jr., Matt Hawley and Dale Pomeroy, 2016 executive committee members, will serve another term, with Wollman as treasurer, and Hawley and Pomeroy as at-large members.

Shawn O’Brien, an engineer from Moses Lake, and Mark Stedman, a retired teacher and administrator and current Lincoln County Commissioner, of Lincoln City, are new to the executive committee as at-large members.

Agriculture grant

applications open

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is accepting proposals for innovative projects to support the state’s fruit, vegetable and nursery industry through the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Proposals for the grants to fund these projects are due to WSDA by 4 p.m. Feb. 15.

Private and nonprofit organizations, commodity commissions and other public entities may request funds for projects ranging between $25,000 to $250,000 that benefit the competitiveness of fruit, vegetable, tree nut and nursery crop producers.

Visit www.agr.wa.gov/Grants/SCBGP/ for application information, forms and schedules. For additional information, go to the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service at www.ams.usda.gov/scbgp or contact WSDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program manager Leisa Schumaker at lschumaker@agr.wa.gov or (360) 902-2091.