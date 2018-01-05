Posted on Jan 5, 2018

News briefs, week of Jan. 4, 2018

City to cut branches

City crews will start pruning along right-of-ways in alleys and streets beginning this week.

The Public Works department said that if residents want to do the trimming themselves, all branches encroaching on the right-of-way on sidewalks must be a minimum of 7 feet above the sidewalk and must not obscure signs. Shrubs and bushes must be pruned back to the full width of the sidewalk. Trees growing out over the street must be at least 14 feet above the roadway.

Should someone prefer to take care of the problem themselves, they should notify the city of Quincy as soon as possible, and either do the pruning themselves or have it done professionally. The City can be reached at 787-3523.

Open house planned

The City of Quincy will hold a public get-together on Jan. 4 to thank Mayor Jim Hemberry for his many years of public service in Quincy city government. Mayor Hemberry served more than 10 years as mayor, and before that he was on the City Council for 10 years.

The open house will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Police Department Community Room, where the City Council meetings are held, 223 First Ave. SW.

Poetry Out Loud to return to QHS

Quincy High School has announced a school contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest. The competition, in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition. Over the past 11 years, Poetry Out Loud has reached nearly 3 million students, more than 10,000 schools, and thousands of teachers across the country, according to a news release.

On Jan. 10 starting at 7 p.m., 15 students will participate in Quincy High School Poetry Out Loud contest in the Quincy High School Library. The winner of this competition will advance to the Regional Poetry Out Loud Contest in Spokane.

Attendance is free and open to the public, however seating is limited. If school should be cancelled on Jan. 10, then the competition will be held after school on the day that school is back in session.

Seniors: Serving BBQ ribs

Thursday is BBQ ribs, macaroni and cheese, salad, French rolls and lemon bars. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is taco soup, cornbread and chocolate chip cookies. Tuesday is scrambled eggs with ham, blueberry muffin and fruit or taco soup and cornbread. Wednesday is hot pastrami sandwich, chicken noodle soup and snickerdoodles. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2, call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks coming to hills near Quincy

Northwest Pyrotechnics Association will hold its annual Fire ‘n’ Ice shoot at the American Legion Gun Club at Quincy once again. The shoot takes place on Friday through Saturday, Jan. 12-13, with Sunday left open for cleanup. The group will use the range as well as set up fireworks.

NPA says to expect some noise throughout the day as participants shoot rifles and fireworks, culminating in color and noise at night.

This is a members-only shoot. Guests are welcome but must accompany a member and are not allowed into the shoot site itself (only in spectator areas).

Money management class set

Financial Peace University will be held on Sundays, from Jan. 7 to Jan. 28, 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy. The cost is $125 per kit. Child care will be provided.

The Financial Peace University website describes it as a “nine-lesson, money-management class taught by America’s most trusted financial guru, Dave Ramsey.”

For more information and to sign up, contact David and Shannon Durfee at 398-1629.

Quincy library has activities ready

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge. The library will be closed on Jan. 15.

The winter reading club for children continues until Jan. 31 and is open to children of all ages. Sign up at the library, receive your reading log, keep track of your time that you read, and earn a prize from the treasure chest for every hour that you read or are read to.

For more information, call 787-2359. Activities in January include the following.

Minecraft Club, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Mondays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29; and Tuesdays, Jan. 16, 23 and 30. Sign up at the library; space is limited.

ATLAS – At The Library After School, 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Wednesday, Jan. 10, games/BINGO; Wednesday, Jan. 17, Craft.

Makedo – Building & Creativity with cardboard, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Monday, Jan. 8, and Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Bilingual Story Time: Thursdays with Deb McVay, 4 p.m.

STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Random STEM games and activities, including Keva Mazes.

STEM – LEGO Robotics: Wednesday, Jan. 24, and Wednesday, Jan. 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Teen Book Club: Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

Page Turner’s Book Club: Jan. 31 at 3:15 p.m., for school age. To join, contact Dottie at the library.