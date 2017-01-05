Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in News

News briefs, Week of Jan. 5, 2016

Poetry contest invites participants

Quincy High School will hold Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest at 7 p.m., Jan. 11, in the high school performing arts center.

The competition, presented in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition. Over the past 11 years, Poetry Out Loud has reached more than 3 million students and 45,000 teachers from 10,000 schools nationwide.

Ten to 12 students from Quincy High School will participate in the contest, and the winner will advance to the regional contest. The Washington state champion will advance to the finals April 25–26 in Washington, D.C., where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed.

Attendance is free and open to the public. For further information, Call Kathy Hardiman at 787-3501.

Chamber readies

an open house

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled an open house at its new location in the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center, 115 F Street SW. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 26, with refreshments and a raffle from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the public.

Flu season is here, GCHD says

The Grant County health officer, Dr. Alexander Brzezny, has issued an alert stating that the influenza season has arrived in Grant County.

Grant County Health District cautioned residents to be aware of increasing influenza activity and said that all health care facilities should enforce their policies regarding health care worker’s influenza vaccinations and masking.

There is a flu outbreak in one long-term care facility, and it is working with GCHD to control the spread of the illness.

People who haven’t been vaccinated against the flu still have time to get the vaccine before the season reaches its peak. Only injectable flu vaccines are recommended this season, GCHD said.

Flu vaccines are available in various locations, including health care provider offices and pharmacies. People can also find a clinic by calling the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588 or GCHD at 509-766-7960.

Microsoft supports mobile food bank

Microsoft Datacenter Operations in Quincy is sponsoring a Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank free food distribution from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at Iglesia Metodista (the former Chinook Lumber Co. building) on Second Avenue in Quincy. All are welcome; no appointment or documentation is required.

As January is sometimes cold and snowy, Iglesia Metodista has invited the event inside.

Microsoft and Second Harvest anticipate distributing up to 10,000 lbs. of donated vegetables, fruits, meats, groceries, etc., to approximately 200 households in need. Food is all generously donated by farmers, processors, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, brokers, and agricultural industry organizations.

Microsoft invites cosponsors to support the Second Harvest mobile food bank program. Donations may be made directly to Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest, 1234 E. Front Avenue, Spokane, Washington 99202. Second Harvest is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) organization eligible to receive tax deductible donations. (More information is available at http://www.2-harvest.org/.)

Microsoft invites volunteers to assist with outreach, event set-up, bulk food repackaging, and food distribution to clientele. No heavy lifting is required. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 11 a.m. Anyone wishing to volunteer should sign up in advance with Jack Eaton at Microsoft (jeaton@microsoft.com or 509-787-6352).

Writers group slates workshop

Write On The River said it is excited to present a 3-hour workshop with Maureen McQuerry from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21, in Wenatchi Hall on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. Parking is free. Come and meet other writers in the community and learn from an expert in the field.

The workshop will include what makes a story work, questions to get you started, a bit about tension and story structure, plus a first pages checklist. It will also include a first page exercise. Participants are asked to bring their work in progress.

The cost is $15 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Get more information at info@writeontheriver.org.

Council of

Governments sets

calendar of meetings

The 2017 meeting schedule for the Columbia River Council of Governments, governing body of Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington, scheduled to meet at 50 Simon St. SE, East Wenatchee, is as follows: Jan. 5; Feb. 2; March 2; April 6; May 4; June 1; July 6; Aug. 3; Sept. 7; October 5; Nov. 2; and Dec. 7. All meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.

Grant County Commissioner Cindy Carter is chair of the council, which is composed of one county commissioner from Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln and Okanogan counties.

Seniors: Chicken

fettuccini Alfredo

On the menu for the weekly dinner at the Quincy Senior Center this Thursday is chicken fettuccini Alfredo, broccoli, corn salad, garlic bread sticks and applesauce cake. If you are not a member of the Senior Center, lunch prices are $6 and dinner is $8. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m.

Friday is a half meatloaf sandwich, chicken noodle soup and brownies. Monday is baked potato soup, bread stick and chocolate chip cookie. Tuesday is Italian veggie soup, a half turkey sandwich and lemon bars. Wednesday is tuna salad on a Kaiser roll, a cup of minestrone soup and almond cookie.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday Bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m. Due to inclement weather, SAIL classes may be canceled. Please call 787-3231 to check in.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.