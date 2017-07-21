Posted on Jul 21, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of July 20, 2017

Open house planned on Quincy traffic

The city of Quincy has scheduled a public open house regarding the intersection of State Route 28 and 13th Avenue SW for 4-6 p.m., July 27, in the meeting room of the Quincy police building, 223 First Ave. SW.

Attendees will be able to comment and ask questions. Written comments may be submitted to Ariel C. Belino, city engineer, City of Quincy, P.O. Box 338, Quincy, WA, 98848.

For more information, call 787-3523, ext. 258 or 254, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Account set up for Sunshine Didra

Longtime Quincy resident Sunshine Didra and her family recently announced that she has been diagnosed with leukemia. As a show of support and to help with the cost of her extended hospital stay and treatment, friends of the family have arranged for donations to be made at any Washington Trust Bank to the name of Sunshine Didra, to the account ending in 1729.

Adding the four numbers ensures that the money goes to the correct account. Also, a check in her name, with the last four digits of her account on the bottom of the check, may be mailed to Washington Trust Bank Quincy Branch, at 509 Central Ave. S, Quincy, WA, 98848. The Didra family said it is very appreciative.

Blood donations made to the Red Cross are always helpful. On Friday, July 21, people can donate blood and platelets in Wenatchee at King’s Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The platelets may not go directly to Sunshine Didra, but the family said she would feel great about it helping others in any way. For more information from the Red Cross, call 663-3907.

Sunshine Didra is an employee of The Quincy Valley Post-Register. A get-well poster for her is available for friends to sign at the Post-Register office, 305 Central Ave. S, Quincy.

Seniors: Serving spaghetti

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Faye Burton; pinochle – Ruth Atwood and Nick Todd; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Dan Neumann.

Dinner is spaghetti, garlic bread, Italian salad, green beans and apple crisp. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. The prices are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is Monte Cristo, broccoli salad and lemon cupcakes. Tuesday is chicken salad wrap, green salad and cookie. On Wednesday, hot pastrami on rye, pasta salad and chocolate crinkle cookie.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m. SAIL classes will resume on Aug. 8.

The center is planning a yard sale on Aug. 5. Please reserve a table by Aug. 1.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Bible school scheduled

First Baptist Church of Quincy, 707 J St. SW, will hold its summer daily Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., July 24-28. Each evening will include lessons about the life of David from the Bible, skits (with Sir Clyde McClutsen), singing, puppets (featuring Finnegan Fox), crafts, games, prizes and refreshments. Children age 4 through 6th grade are invited to attend. For more information, call Pastor Don Valen at 787-5624.

Moses Lake transit center to open

Grant Transit Authority will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. and an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31 at 116 W. Fifth Ave. for its new Multimodal Transit Center. The new facility is centrally located in Moses Lake and will be Grant Transit’s main transfer point in Moses Lake.

Quincy library stacks up activities

The Quincy Public Library invites young readers to come to the library any time during the summer to sign up for the Summer Reading Club. This free and fun summer activity provides prizes for reading.

The library also has many activities scheduled throughout the summer.

July 20, 10:30 a.m.: Storytime and Craft

July 20, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up required

July 22, 2 p.m.: Lego and building toys

July 24, 10:30 a.m.: Puppet show

July 24, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up required

July 25, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up required

July 26, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up required

July 26, 3 p.m.: Page Turners Book Club

July 27, 10:30 a.m.: Storytime and Craft

July 27, 4-5 p.m.: Dare to Dream Book Club