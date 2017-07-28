Posted on Jul 28, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of July 27, 2017

Family plans Quincy gathering

The extended Weber Family will be having a casual reunion gathering on Saturday, Aug. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Reiman-Simmons House heritage site. Please bring a salad or dessert, and any family memorabilia and photos you have to share. We will be setting a date for a larger gathering in summer of 2018. Call Harriet with questions.

Quincy library stacks up activities

The Quincy Public Library invites young readers to come to the library any time during the summer to sign up for the Summer Reading Club. This free and fun summer activity provides prizes for reading.

The library also has many activities scheduled throughout the summer.

July 27, 10:30 a.m.: Storytime and Craft

July 27, 4-5 p.m.: Dare to Dream Book Club

July 29, 2 p.m.: Fusion Bead Craft

Aug. 1, 10 a.m.: STEM Sphero Robotic Ball. Space is limited.

Aug. 1, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up is required.

Aug. 2, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up is required.

Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m.: Storytime & Craft

Aug. 5, 2 p.m.: STEM Keva Building Planks

Aug. 7, 10 a.m.: STEM Egg Drop activity

Aug. 7, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up is required.

Aug. 8, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up is required.

Aug. 9, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club. Limited space, sign-up is required.

Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m.: Deb McVay Bilingual Summer Presentation

Transportation plan subject of hearing

Quincy’s Six Year Transportation Improvement Program for 2018 to 2023 is the subject of a public hearing on Aug. 2. The Quincy City Council will hold the hearing at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Quincy Police Department building at 2013 First Ave. SW. The public may attend and comment.

Comments may also be submitted in writing to the City of Quincy, P.O. Box 338, Quincy, WA, 98848, or contact City Engineer Ariel Belino at (509) 787-3523, ext. 258.

Seniors: Serving oven-fried chicken

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Faye Burton; pinochle – Betty Seader and Lorain Greenwalt; dominoes – Mark Owens and Dan Neumann; and bridge – Peggy Entman and Susan Romano.

Dinner is oven-fried chicken, potato casserole, green salad, rolls and chocolate cake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. The prices are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is taco soup, corn bread muffin and chocolate pudding. Tuesday is cheeseburger, French fries and pineapple upside-down cake. Wednesday is turkey-bacon-lettuce, corn salad and brownies.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m. SAIL classes will resume on Aug. 8.

The center is planning a yard sale on Aug. 5. Please reserve a table by Aug. 1. See the Yard Sale ad on page 21 for more information.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime.

Account set up for local woman

Longtime Quincy resident Sunshine Didra and her family recently announced that she has been diagnosed with leukemia. As a show of support and to help with the cost of her extended hospital stay and treatment, friends of the family have arranged for donations to be made at any Washington Trust Bank to the name of Sunshine Didra, to the account ending in 1729.

Adding the four numbers ensures that the money goes to the correct account. Also, a check in her name, with the last four digits of her account on the bottom of the check, may be mailed to Washington Trust Bank Quincy Branch, at 509 Central Ave. S, Quincy, WA, 98848. The Didra family said it is very appreciative.

Sunshine Didra is an employee of The Quincy Valley Post-Register.

Geology group to learn about Mars

Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission, Wenatchee, and learn about the geology of Mars. The program is free and open to the public.

For more than 40 years, University of Arizona professor Victor R. Baker has studied results of space missions to the planet Mars. These findings have revealed the current extremely cold-dry state of the Red Planet is very different from its ancient geological history. Primordial Mars had immense amounts of liquid water, resulting in huge floods, river valleys, glaciers, lakes, seas and the possibility of life.