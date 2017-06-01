Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of June 1, 2017

Senior voucher program scheduled

Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington will hold its Seniors Farmers Market voucher distribution for low-income seniors, 60 years of age and older, from 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 1, at the Quincy Senior Center, at 522 F St. SW.

Each qualifying senior will have an opportunity to apply for $40 in vouchers to redeem at participating farmers markets and farm stores for fresh fruit, vegetables and honey.

There is a new, local, approved farmers market participating in the program. Quincy Farmers Market, at 1600 13th Ave. SW, will be open on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 3 to Sept. 16.

For more information and income qualifications for this program, contact Kathy Wright at 800-572-4459, ext. 235.

Seniors: Serving chicken fettuccini Alfredo

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Bonnie Kniveton and Ruth Minor; pinochle – Ruth Atwood and Jo Kniep; bridge – Susan Romano and Carole Richardson; and dominoes – Dan Neumann and Mark Owens.

Dinner is chicken fettuccini Alfredo, Caesar salad, garlic breadsticks and banana cream pie. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; prices are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is BLT on ciabatta, beef vegetable soup and chocolate chip cookie. Tuesday is grilled ham and cheese on sourdough, macaroni salad and pecan shortbread cookie. Wednesday is French dip, broccoli salad and carmelita bar. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pioneer Church meeting set

All are invited to attend a community worship service in the Old Pioneer Church at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 4. The church is across from Subway on State Route 28.

Couple to speak at church meeting

A special devotional meeting about the gospel of Jesus Christ will be held at 6 p.m., June 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 Second Ave. SE, Quincy. All are invited. President and Sister Lewis of the Washington Yakima Mission will speak. For more information, contact Chad Erickson at 509-797-3181.

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts to meet

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, June 5, at Central Washington Hospital in Conference Rooms F and G on the ground floor. The public is invited to come and hear the presentation, “High Cholesterol, Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Triglycerides and Options for Control,” from Joel Rhyner, PA-C of Confluence Health. For more information, contact Ann Diede at 509-679-8181.

Geologist to speak in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission, Wenatchee. The speaker will be retired geologist Mike McCollum. The program is free and open to the public.

Summer movie series begins at Lauzier

Desert Sun Dental and Quincy Recreation Department will present a summer movie series at Lauzier Park stage, beginning with

“The Wild Life” on Saturday, June 3.

The movie begins at dusk. The public is welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and pillows. Snacks will be available, on sale from Youth Action Interact.