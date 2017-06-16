Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of June 8, 2017

Summer activities ready at library

The Quincy Public Library invites young readers to come to the library on the last day of school, June 16, or any time during the summer to sign up for the Summer Reading Club. This free and fun summer activity provides prizes for reading.

The library also has many activities scheduled throughout the summer. Here are activities this month.

June 19, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club

June 20, 10:30 a.m.: Storytime and Craft

June 20, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club

June 21, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club

June 22, 10:30 a.m.: Ian Dobson Interactive Music Show. Bring instruments made of recycled materials or arrive at 9:30 a.m. to make one.

June 24, 2 p.m.: Kids bingo

June 26, 10 a.m.: STEM Keva Building Planks

June 26, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club

June 27, 10:30 a.m.: Puppet Show

June 27, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club

June 28, 10 a.m.: STEM Balloon Powered Cards

June 28, 3 p.m.: Page Turner’s Book Club.

June 29, 2-4 p.m.: Minecraft Club

June 29, 4-5 p.m.: Dare to Dream Book Club

Mobile Food Bank to return to Quincy

Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest will deliver about 10,000 lbs. of donated food on Thursday, June 29, to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 Third Ave. SE, Quincy, for free distribution. The event is supported by Microsoft Datacenter Operations in Quincy, Thrivent Financial and St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Volunteers will be needed starting at 11 a.m. to set up the event, repackage bulk food items into household-size packages and distribute to clientele from noon until 2 p.m. No heavy lifting is required, as there are always a few other people present who can do this part of the work.

About two dozen volunteers are sought. Volunteers are asked to sign up in advance with Jack Eaton at Microsoft, jeaton@microsoft.com or 509-787-6352, as sometimes in Quincy the Mobile Food Bank events attract more volunteers than can be put to productive use.

Co-sponsors interested in donating to Second Harvest are invited to do so. Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) charity eligible to receive tax-deductible donations: Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest, 1234 E. Front Ave., Spokane, WA, 99292.

Seniors: Serving roasted pork tenderloin

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Larry Kniveton; pinochle – Nick Todd and Betty Seader; bridge – Wilma Whitener and Kate Jensen; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Dan Neumann.

Dinner is roasted pork tenderloin, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, green salad, French rolls and chocolate mud pie. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; prices are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup and no bake cookie. Tuesday is Italian chicken sandwich, potato salad and red velvet cupcake. Wednesday is roast beef sandwich, broccoli salad and peanut butter cookie. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m. No SAIL classes until the end of July.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hearing to be held on air permit

State officials will host a public hearing July 12 for comments and questions about an air quality permit for the diesel generators at Vantage Data Centers in Quincy.

The Department of Ecology hearing will be at 5 p.m. in the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center, 115 F St. SW. Send comments in writing to kari.johnson@ecy.wa.gov or Kari Johnson, Air Quality Program, 4601 N. Monroe St., Spokane, 99205.

Vantage has a permit for 17 diesel generators at its Quincy operation. The generators supply backup power at the center during power outages. Generators are also periodically tested.

Vantage has installed five of the 17 permitted generators but discovered through testing that the pollution-control equipment it had installed wasn’t working as expected. It has asked Ecology for permission to modify its allowable pollution requirements, Ecology officials said in a news release.

Allowable pollution requirements would increase in the updated permit but would still meet state criteria intended to protect people’s health, the news release said.

The company would also be required to add taller exhaust stacks on any of the generators eventually installed.

View the revised permit at wwrld.us/2rRsfVe, at Quincy City Public Services Building or library.

Federal employees group to meet

The Columbia Basin Chapter No. 856 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold its next meeting at noon, Thursday, June 29, in the Deli Restaurant in Ephrata. All active and retired federal employees who are interested in the work of the only organization concerned with their earned benefits are invited to attend chapter meetings. The program will be given by Washington District I Vice President Christie Price, Chapter President Francis Jensen and Joan Jensen, treasurer. For more information, call Eula Pritchard at 509-754-2931.