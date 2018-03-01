Posted on Mar 1, 2018

News briefs, week of March 1, 2018

Arts Night planned at school

Celebrating the visual and performing arts throughout the Quincy School District, an Arts Night is planned for 5-7:30 p.m., March 8, at Mountain View Elementary School. Admission is free, refreshments will be served as there will be school art on display and performances throughout the evening.

Preparedness day scheduled in George

A Disaster Preparedness Day is planned at the George Community Hall on Saturday, March 10. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 403 W Montmorency, and lunch will be served by the Georgettes.

Tiffany Westbrook and Laura Morgan of the American Red Cross will present instruction, preparedness planning, kits and information about various natural disasters as well as man-made disasters and how to be ready for them. For children up to 14 years old, the instructors will also speak on basic first-aid.

Trout Derby approaches

The annual Trout Derby is scheduled for March 24, the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce announced. The lake will again be stocked, but the prizes will be a little different.

The first-place adult with the longest fish will win a four-person Kokanee guided fishing trip with Washington Guide Services. WGS is going to be the title sponsor of the event, the chamber said. The other top four adults will receive $100.

The 12-foot Smokercraft Canadian fishing boat with trailer and motor will be by raffle ticket along with other raffle items. Youth first place will receive $50, second and third will receive $25 each, and youths will receive other fishing equipment prizes.

Quincy folks help at food distribution event

Volunteers from NTTdata (Quincy), Opportunities Industrialization Center (Moses Lake), Light of Larson (Moses Lake), Microsoft (Quincy), WSU, dozens of elementary schoolchildren and other local civic organizations repackaged donated produce and grocery items for free distribution to households in need of food assistance at the Microsoft-sponsored Second Harvest Mobile Market on Feb. 22 at North Elementary School in Moses Lake.

Frozen ground beef, frozen salami, frozen chicken, frozen shredded carrots, frozen chicken flautas, cherry tomatoes, red and yellow onions, Gala apples, baking potatoes, cheesy rice and veggie packages, assorted cookies and crackers, and lots of breads, muffins and bagels were distributed.

Seniors: Serving tater tot casserole

Last week’s winners were: dominoes – Elaine Elshoff and John Michael; pinochle – Betty Seader and Jenny Hayes; Rummikub – Larry Kniveton and Ruth Minor; and bridge – Susan Romano and Peggy Emtman.

Thursday is tater tot casserole, rolls, salad and pineapple upside-down cake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is BBQ pulled pork on a Kaiser roll, coleslaw, chicken noodle soup and pecan sandies. Tuesday is ham and eggs, hash browns, toast and sliced fruit or lunch option. Wednesday is BLT, pea salad, potato soup and apple pie with ice cream. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus and $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Library offers March activities

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge. For more information, call 787-2359.

Minecraft Club: Mondays and Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sign up at the library: Space is limited. No Minecraft meeting on March 19.

ATLAS – At The Library After School: Wednesdays, 3:30-5:15 p.m. March 7 story/craft; March 14, craft; March 21, ozobots.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m. No Story Time on March 15.

Bilingual Story Time with Deb McVay: Thursdays, 4 p.m. No Story Time on March 15.

Movie Day: Fridays, March 9 and 23, 3:30-5:30 p.m. A kid-friendly movie.

STEM Saturdays: March 3, 17 and 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Random STEM games and activities, including KEVA Mazes.

Simple Powered Lego Machines: Saturdays, March 10 and 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Page Turner’s Book Club: A school-age book club meets March 28 at 3 p.m. If interested in joining, contact Dottie at the library.

Grant applications available

The deadline to submit a grant application to the Paul Lauzier Charitable Foundation is April 27. Visit the Lauzier website at www.lauzier.org for a link to the application.

The Paul Lauzier Charitable Foundation is a private nonprofit that annually provides charitable grants in support of community development, youth programs, public health and safety, education and agriculture. For more information, call 754-3209 or email ck.lauzier@nwi.net.

Mended Hearts group to meet

The Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, March 5, at Central Washington Hospital, Conference Rooms F and G. The public is invited. “Patient and Caregiver Stresses After a Heart Procedure” is the title of the presentation by guest speaker, Macey Wolf, of Women’s Health, Internal Medicine, and Cashmere Family Practice of Confluence Health, For more information, contact Jan Cripe at (509) 393-4768 or jancripemh91@nwi.net.