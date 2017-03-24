Posted on Mar 24, 2017 in News

News briefs, week of March 23, 2017

Hat Project needs yarn

The Hat Project is in need of dark yarn – black, blue, green and brown – and variegated yarn. To donate yarn, call 787-3912 or drop it off at the Senior Center, 522 F St. SE, Quincy. Monetary donations also would be appreciated.

Yarn had to be purchased to meet the project’s needs, and looms will be purchased for a July project, and that will cost about $100, so any help is greatly appreciated.

Four hundred hats are bagged and ready for next fall. However, about 1,200 more are needed.

Anyone interested in making hats for the Hat Project may contact Bonnie Kniveton at 787-3912 or stop by the Senior Center on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Quincy event put on by pregnancy resource center, nursing program

A health education event sponsored by Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center and Big Bend Community College nursing program is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., April 13, at Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.

Dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Topics to be covered are prenatal care, infant and pediatric health and nutrition, first aid and safety, community resources and limited OB ultrasounds.

For information, call Crossroads PRC at 765-4425.

Band set to perform in George

FarmStrong, a popular band in the valley, is set to perform in the George Washington CoffeeHouse Concert Series on Saturday, April 8. The acoustic quartet puts singing at the forefront. The event is hosted by the George Community Hall at 403 W. Montmorency, George. Admission is $5, and there will be a hat-pass for the band, with a suggested $8 to $12 donation). Children 12 and under attend free, and the Georgettes will serve refreshments at intermission. This is the final show of the season.

Ecology opens public comment period

The Washington state Department of Ecology received a permit application from Imerys Minerals California to operate a screening operation and conduct surface mining of diatomaceous earth in new sections. The department seeks public comment on its preliminary determination that the permit application meets state air rules.

Copies of the Preliminary Determination, the Notice of Construction application, and other pertinent information are available for review at: www.ecy.wa.gov (search “ero air permits”); Quincy City Hall, 115 First Ave. SW, Quincy; and the department’s Eastern Regional Office.

Written comments will be accepted through April 17, 2017. For additional information on the project and to submit comments, contact Jenny Filipy at Ecology’s Eastern Regional Office, 4601 N. Monroe, Spokane, WA 99205-1295, at jenny.filipy@ecy.wa.gov or 509-329-3407.

Seniors: Serving pot roast

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Edna Sletten and Glenn Barrow; pinochle – Ike Needens and Carol Simpson; and bridge – Bea Weinand and Wilma Whitener.

Thursday is pot roast, potatoes and carrots, gravy, rolls and German chocolate cake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; price is $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is grilled ham and cheese, turkey vegetable soup and chocolate chip cookie. Tuesday is cabbage roll soup, BLT and lemon bars. Wednesday is ham chili and cornbread, pea salad and no-bake cookies. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 2 p.m.; Thursday dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m. There will be no SAIL classes this week.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

County issues tax statements

The Grant County Treasurer’s office announced on March 15 that the tax statements combining real, personal and manufactured homes were in the process of being mailed. Current and back-year tax information is available at www.grantcountywa.com: press Parcel Information at the bottom middle of the page.

To better serve the taxpayers of Grant County, the Treasurer’s office said it is continuing to mail tax information notices to homeowners with mortgages and exemption notices to senior citizens who have received a full exemption of all their taxes. Send the bottom left coupon of your statement if you are paying by mail for proper crediting. If you have more than one coupon, you may make one check for the total taxes and please remember to sign your check. Please check your envelope to verify that all parcels that you want to pay on are on your statement(s), the office said. For 2017, the first half or full payment of taxes are due by May 1. If you have not received all your tax statement(s), call the office.

The Treasurer’s drop box in the courthouse parking lot for tax payments will be opened up in mid-April.

Call 754-2011, ext. 4299, with questions regarding taxes.