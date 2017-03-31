Posted on Mar 31, 2017 in News

News briefs, week of March 30, 2017

Seattle Opera coming to elementary school

The Seattle Opera will bring an hour-long, bilingual performance of “Cinderella in Spain” to the students of Monument Elementary School on Friday morning.

The show, free to the school, will tell the classic rags-to-riches children’s story by exploring “the beauty of kindness, the power of compassion and the inherent worth of unwavering character,” the Seattle Opera website stated. The performance begins at 9:15 a.m., and is for MES students only.

This is the first time since at least 2012 that the Seattle Opera has been to MES.

Family movie night scheduled

Quincy Youth Action and the Port of Quincy are sponsoring a free family movie night on Friday, March 31, at 5:30 p.m. at Mountain View Elementary. Participants are encouraged to dress Hawaiian. Snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Kaye Baumgartner at 509-398-0050.

Free program on Bonneville Flood set

Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, April 11, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission, Wenatchee.

Jim O’Connor, a Portland-based hydrologist, will discuss “The Bonneville Flood – A Veritable Debacle.”

The program is free and open to the public.

Seniors: Serving Le Cordon Bleu

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Faye Burton and Patty Largen; pinochle – Bonita Vordahl and Nick Todd; bridge – Bea Weinand and Peggy Emtman; and dominoes – Susan Lacy and Vaughn Vordahl.

Thursday is Le Cordon Bleu, orzo and chicken pilaf, rolls and sundaes. Dinner is served at 6 p.m; the price is $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is grilled tuna and cheese, tomato soup and snickerdoodle. Tuesday is turkey wrap, beef noodle soup and shortbread cookie. Wednesday is French dip, three-bean salad and pecan bars. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 2 p.m.; Thursday dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m. There will be no SAIL classes this week.

The April calendar includes: April 19 – Microsoft-sponsored mobile food bank will be at the Quincy Senior Center; April 22 – All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. The breakfast costs $5 for ages 10 and under and over 65 and $10 for ages 11-64. Served will be pancakes, bacon, sausage links and scrambled eggs. Proceeds go toward the Quincy Senior Center.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mobile food bank helps in Soap Lake

Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest and local volunteers delivered 10,606 lbs. of nutritious food items to 227 households in Soap Lake on Thursday, March 24, at Soap Lake First Baptist Church. The Mobile Food Bank event was sponsored by Microsoft Datacenter Operations in Quincy, according to information from Jack Eaton.

Volunteers came from Microsoft Datacenter Operations, Intuit Datacenter (Quincy), Soap Lake First Baptist Church, Soap Lake Chamber of Commerce, Soap Lake Food Bank, St. John Episcopal Church in Ephrata, OIC Opportunities Industrialization Center in Moses Lake, Marshall Signs of Soap Lake, NTTData Datacenter (Quincy), Schneider Electric Mission Critical Facilities (Quincy), Moses Lake Community Health Center, HHH Homeless Ministries and Ephrata Foursquare Church, Community Church of Soap Lake, and a generous handful of unaffiliated local individuals.

The next Microsoft-sponsored Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be in Quincy on Wednesday, April 19, at the Quincy Senior Center. Volunteers and co-sponsors are always welcome. Contact Eaton at jeaton@microsoft.com for more information.

Free boater education planned

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is offering four boater education courses in 2017.

State law requires most operators of motorboats with a motor of 15 horsepower or greater to get a boater education card. Boat operators who were born before Jan. 1, 1955, are exempt.

These courses are free of charge. All materials and testing supplies provided.

Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/grant-county-sheriffs-office-boater-education-course-washington-registration-29290148623

County seeks citizen for board

The Grant County Board of Commissioners seeks an interested citizen of Grant County to fill one position on the Board of Equalization. The successful candidate will serve a three-year term on the five-member board.

Applicants must be residents of Grant County, at least 18 years of age, able to attend scheduled hearings and able to attend state-mandated training within one year of appointment. Members may not hold an elected office or be employed by an elected official.

The Board of Equalization members are responsible for hearing appeals including determinations of real and personal property, exemption denials and current use determinations. At a minimum, the board holds day-long hearings seven to 10 times per year.

Board members receive $75 per diem, plus expenses.

Letters of interest and volunteer applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Volunteer applications are accessible at www.grantcountywa.gov/Request/Volunteer.

Writers group announces competition

Write on the River announced the opening of its sixth annual high school writers competition. This short-story competition is open to students in grades 9-12 in North Central Washington. The winning entry earns a prize of $100 donated by best-selling author Chelsea Cain, and there will be two honorable mentions. All students who submit entries will be able to attend our May conference free of charge. There is no entry fee. For contest guidelines and to download the entry form go to writeontheriver.org. All entries must be submitted by March 31.

Senior project teaches dance

A dance workshop is planned from March 14 to April 21 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30 – 5 p.m. This senior project is for ages 14-19, regardless of gender and is free of charge. Participants will learn a few hip-hop routines, learn about dance as an art form and have fun while exercising in the dance room of the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE. Participants can arrive any time and jump right in without having attended before.