News briefs, week of May 11, 2017

School plans kindergarten preview

Mountain View Elementary School will hold its open house for fall’s incoming kindergarten students and their parents from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 16. Families will be able to meet the staff and tour the building as well as take a short bus ride in the parking lot.

Chamber prepares attractions for expo

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to plan to attend its Crack the Vault Business Expo on June 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. There will be more than 50 booths of local businesses, with food vendors and prizes. Admission is free.

Bob Feil Boats and Motors is sponsoring attendees’ free chance to win a boat valued at $50,000. The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce will also give away a grand prize of a four-person guided fishing trip at Stehekin with a one-night stay at Campbell’s Resort at Lake Chelan. There will also be a raffle for a Liberty John Deere 23 Gun Safe.

To register a business, contact the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce at www.quincyvalley.org or 509-787-2140.

Seniors: Serving steak fajitas

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Carol Simpson and Ernie Sletten; pinochle – Wilma DeLeeuw and Lorain Greenwalt; bridge – Barb Kennedy and Aldene Duchscherer; and dominoes – Dan Neumann and Mark Owens.

Dinner is steak fajitas, confetti rice, ambrosia fruit cup, green salad and carrot cake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; the price is $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is Monte Cristo sandwich, broccoli salad and butter cupcakes. Tuesday is baked potato soup, breadsticks, green salad and no-bake cookies. Wednesday is ham, broccoli and cheese egg casserole, roasted potatoes, fruit and pecan pie bars.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members and $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m., and dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older. Membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Program will feature pianist from Quincy

Moses Lake-Central Basin Music Teachers Chapter will present Dr. Andrew Le in Concert with Kennadi Hawes, at 7 p.m., Friday, May 19, at Moses Lake Civic Center Auditorium.

Born in Vietnam, pianist Andrew Le was the first-prize winner of the 2004 Hilton Head International Piano Competition. He is currently serving as Associate Professor of Piano at Hope College in Holland, Mich., where he lives with his wife, violinist Jennifer Walvoord, and their two young children.

Hawes was born and raised in Quincy. She began teaching herself piano at age 4 and started formal lessons soon after. She has won many piano competitions and has had the honor of performing Mozart’s D minor piano concerto with the Wenatchee Valley Symphony.

For more information or to reserve a ticket, call or text Preta Laughlin at 509-398-0427.

Senior voucher program scheduled

Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington has announced its voucher distribution schedule for its senior farmers market nutrition program. Vouchers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. In Quincy, vouchers will be available from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 1, at the Quincy Senior Center, 522 F St. SW. Qualifying seniors may apply for $40 in vouchers to redeem at participating farmers markets and farm stores. For more information, call Kathy Wright at 509-886-0700, ext. 235.

Cherries forecast to surpass last year

According to a recent report by Northwest Cherry Growers, cherry harvest is forecast to start in the second week of June, which is later than usual. Cherry harvest last year started on May 20.

The estimate calls for 21.8 million 20-pound boxes to be shipped this year, compared to 20.9 million boxes last year.

Locals to participate in technology event

Students from Quincy High School and Quincy Junior High School will be among those presenting at the NCW Tech and STEM Showcase from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee.

This event is free for the public to attend. It will feature technology demonstrations and interactive displays.

American Legion plans visit from commander

On Monday, May 15, the National Commander of The American Legion will visit American Legion Post 28 in Ephrata, arriving about 5 p.m. During his first hour, he will tour the post and visit with members and guests. Dinner will include roast beef dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, salad and a roll, all for $12.75.

Charles “Charlie” E. Schmidt was elected National Commander of The American Legion at the National Convention in August 2016. He has traveled extensively observing and speaking on behalf of veterans, current military and their families.

The public is invited to come to American Legion Post 28, at 276 Eighth Ave. NW, Ephrata, and meet Schmidt. For more information, call 754-4889.

Band to replace Frank Ocean at festival

LCD Soundsystem will return to Sasquatch! Music Festival on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 2010 at the Gorge Amphitheatre. The New York band will step into the headlining slot on Friday, May 26, replacing Frank Ocean, who had to cancel due to production delays beyond his control. Three-day and single day tickets are available for purchase at Sasquatchfestival.com.