Posted on May 19, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of May 18, 2017

Veterans group plans fundraising events

Ephrata’s American Legion and Auxiliary invites the public to an Awareness Walk, Nacho Feed and Dessert Auction on May 20, Armed Forces Day, to raise funds that will help World War II, Korean War and disabled Vietnam War veterans travel to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials built in their honor. The people of Art Semro Post and Unit 28 hope for a large turnout.

The Awareness Walk is an opportunity to walk down Basin Street, visiting stores to find posters depicting programs of the American Legion family. Registration for the walk begins at 9 a.m. at the American Legion Post Home, 276 Eighth Ave., Ephrata. Walkers may deposit completed cards in a box at the American Legion Post for a chance for prizes.

Serving of the Taco/Nacho Feed will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Desserts will be available for purchase through auctions throughout the evening. An Honor Flight Video will be shown.

Registration for the walk will be by donation, and donations will also be asked for the Nacho Feed.

For more information, contact Mike or Jane Montaney at 754-4889. Local veterans willing to share their Honor Flight experience are also asked to call.

Soap Lake Pow Wow scheduled

The 5th Annual Pow Wow will be held June 2-4 at Smokiam Park in Soap Lake and is to include Native American dance, drumming, song, food and games. The Soap Lake Pow Wow Association offers sponsorship opportunities. For more information, contact Judith Gorman at 360-661-7393 or judith.gorman@gmail.com.

Rotary: French dip

Seniors dinner: fried chicken

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Larry Kniveton; pinochle – Wilma DeLeeuw and Lorain Greenwalt; bridge – Bea Weinand and Barb Kennedy; and dominoes – Dan Neumann and Vaughn Vordahl.

Rotary lunch is French dip, green salad, roasted potatoes and chocolate cake. Dinner is fried chicken, mashed spuds and gravy, corn and fresh rolls. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; prices are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is French dip, green salad and chocolate chip cookies. Tuesday is chicken salad wrap, tomato-basil soup and snickerdoodles. Wednesday is Italian vegetable soup, garlic toast, raw veggies and blueberry bars. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Horse owners advised to vaccinate

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals as soon as possible to protect against West Nile virus.

“Now is the time to vaccinate for this mosquito-borne disease due to our extremely wet winter and Washington’s history of leading the nation with equine cases of the West Nile virus,” State Veterinarian Dr. Brian Joseph said.

Washington had 27 confirmed equine cases last year for the virus. Seven horses died or were euthanized. In 2015, there were 36 confirmed cases statewide.

The virus is potentially fatal to horses. While West Nile virus can sicken people, horses, birds and other animals, it does not directly spread from horses to people or other animals.

Summit to include Moses Lake meeting

Moses Lake is one of 27 regional sites where strategies to help Washington youth gain skills for high-demand jobs will be discussed as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Summit on Career-Connected Learning.

Local representatives from business, educators and community leaders are invited to discuss next steps to help young people gain work readiness skills for high-demand jobs. The local event will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, at the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center, 900 East Yonezawa Blvd., Moses Lake. The event is hosted locally by WSU Grant/Adams Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center, and Grant County Economic Development Council. Visit www.washingtonstem.org/govsummit for details and to register.

The cost is $17 and includes lunch and beverages. Teens ages 13-19 are invited to participate in the Moses Lake event. For teen registration, please contact WSU Grant/Adams Extension at 509-754-2011, ext 4313.

Gov. Inslee will deliver live remarks at Microsoft in Redmond before an audience of 400 people, and Inslee’s presentation will be streamed live to regional sites including Moses Lake.

Free, family-oriented event set for May 20

The Snake River Family Festival will take place on May 20 at Boyer Park and Marina in Eastern Washington from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is a family-friendly event and will include live music from Nicole Lewis, free food, activities for kids and more. The festival will highlight the multi-purpose Columbia-Snake River system’s contributions to the region’s economy and quality of life. For more information, call 509-397-3791.

Wine and music festival set for June 10

Washington State University and the Auction of Washington Wines are partnering to host the 3rd Annual Tri-Cities Wine and Music Festival on Saturday, June 10.

Ticket prices range from $85 per person for the festival to $950 for a weekend package for two that includes the Col Solare Vintner Dinner on Friday and hotel accommodations through the weekend. Several ticket packages are available online at the Auction of Washington Wines website, auctionofwashingtonwines.org.

Proceeds from the event benefit WSU viticulture and enology research that helps the Northwest region stay competitive in the national and global wine market, while providing sustainable growth in the industry. For more information, go to https://news.wsu.edu/2017/05/12/tri-cities-wine-music-festival.