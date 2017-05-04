Posted on May 4, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of May 4, 2017

Music planned in George

The First Friday Jam is 7-9 p.m., Friday, May 5, at the George Community Hall, 403 W. Montmorency. Anyone with an instrument can join in and play, and the public is welcome to listen.

Also at the George Community Hall, there will be a combined jam with George’s First Friday Jam regulars and guests from the Old Time Fiddlers Association on Saturday, May 13. The event is open to musicians and listeners.

Students to display drone know-how

The Quincy Junior High School drone club, made possible by a donation from Microsoft, is planning to present what it has been learning at the NCW Tech & STEM Showcase.

The free, public event will be at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 13.

The showcase features booths from educators, students and businesses on how they are helping integrate technology into classrooms. The event is free for the public to attend.

Teachers and students from Eastmont School District, Omak School District, Quincy School District and Wenatchee School District are expected to present at the event.

Service scheduled in historic building

All are invited to attend a community worship service in the old Pioneer Church on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m. The church is at 415 F St. SW, Quincy, across from Subway.

Rotary: hot pastrami

Seniors dinner:

Salisbury steak

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Ruth Minor and Faye Burton; pinochle – Lorain Greenwalt and Carol Simpson; bridge – Lorain Greenwalt and Wilma Whitener; and dominoes – Dan Neumann and Bonita Vordahl.

Rotary lunch is hot pastrami, pasta salad and oatmeal cookie sundae. Senior dinner is Salisbury steak, baked potato, green salad, French rolls, roasted veggies and apple crisp with ice cream. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; prices are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato wrap, potato salad and raw apple cake. Tuesday is grilled ham and cheese sandwich, vegetable beef soup and thumbprint cookies. Wednesday is cheeseburgers, French fries and peanut butter cookies. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members and $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, and membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents can dispose of hazardous waste

Grant County residents may dispose of household hazardous waste for free on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grant County Road District No. 2 Shop at 12171 Road 3 NE (Wheeler Road) near Moses Lake. Only hazardous waste generated by households will be accepted.

Hazardous products have labels with words such as warning, danger, caustic, flammable and poison. These chemicals should be disposed of through hazardous waste collection opportunities, not in the garbage, down the drain or on the ground. Examples include oil-based paint, contaminated used motor oil, thinners, household batteries, solvents, brake fluid, spot removers, drain openers, insecticides, weed killers and swimming pool and hobby chemicals.

Products should be brought in original labeled containers if possible. Pack the waste to prevent spills during transportation and keep the waste away from passenger compartments of vehicles.

For more information, call Grant County Solid Waste at 754-6082.

County seeks resident to take spot on board

The Grant County Board of Commissioners is looking for a citizen of Grant County to fill one open position on the Board of Equalization. The board prefers a citizen that resides in District 1 (http://grantcountywa.maps.arcgis.com). The successful candidate will serve a three-year term on the five-member board.

Applicants must be residents of Grant County, at least 18 years of age, able to attend scheduled hearings, and able to attend state-mandated training within one year of appointment. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of appraisal methods, experience in real estate sales and marketing, banking, farming and general knowledge of the county.

The Board of Equalization members are responsible for hearing appeals including, but not limited to, determinations of real and personal property, exemption denials, and current use determinations.

Board members receive $75 per diem, plus expenses.

Volunteer applications are at www.grantcountywa.gov/Request/Volunteer.

County historical group sets meeting

The Grant County Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 9, at the Ephrata American Legion Post, 276 Eighth Ave. NW. The board meeting is at 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon, and the program will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sharon Hastings from the Ephrata Senior Center will speak about the center’s 50-year anniversary.

Lunch is $7.50, and members and guests are welcome to attend. Make reservations for lunch by calling Stephanie at 509-398-5186.