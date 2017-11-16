Posted on Nov 16, 2017

News briefs, week of Nov. 16, 2017

Newspaper office closed for holiday

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the office of The Quincy Valley Post-Register will be closed on Nov. 23 and 24 as well. Plus, the next edition of the Post-Register will be published one day early, on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Seniors: Serving meatloaf

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Pam Barrow and Dee Esary; dominoes – Elaine Elshoff and Mark Owens; and bridge – Nancy Street and Barb Kennedy.

Thursday is meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, roll and apple cobbler. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Friday is left-overs. Monday is Italian veggie soup, French roll, Waldorf salad and blueberry crumb bar. Tuesday is Western omelet casserole, bacon and fruit or BLT sandwich and cinnamon roll. Wednesday is turkey veggie soup, roast beef sandwich, macaroni salad and soft peppermint cookie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2, call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23 and 24, the center will be closed in for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Horizon Credit Union recognized for helping

Horizon Credit Union was honored for its organization-wide community involvement program that provide credit union members with extra support. Horizon received the Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Award on Oct. 25 at the Northwest Credit Union Association’s annual MAXX Convention in Spokane. NWCUA represents more than 180 credit unions in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Horizon won the award for its Community Spirit Days program. Twice monthly on paydays, Horizon employees anonymously raise money for members facing financial adversity. Employees have participated in Community Spirit Days for 15 years, the company said; in the past 12 months they raised more than $16,000, and Horizon matched more than $5,400 or employee-raised funds.

Horizon Credit Union said it is a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving more than 70,000 members with 20 branches across three states.

Conference for women in agriculture returns

The 2017 Women in Agriculture Conference, organized by Washington State University, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 40 locations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska. This year’s event, titled “We Can Do It,” will help attendees develop and strengthen their leadership skills.

The one-day event features speakers including Alexis Taylor, director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and Ann Schwartz, owner of Blue Heron Farm in Washington’s Skagit Valley.

The registration fee is $30. Learn more or register for the conference at www.womeninag.wsu.edu/.

USDA offers help with loans

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington Farm Service Agency recently reminded producers that FSA offers targeted loans for farm ownership and farm operation to underserved applicants as well as beginning farmers and ranchers.

During fiscal year 2017, Washington State FSA obligated $37 million in loans to underserved borrowers and beginning farmers and ranchers, the agency said in a press release.

USDA defines underserved applicants as a group whose members have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice because of their identity as members of the group without regard to their individual qualities.

To find an FSA office, visit http://offices.usda.gov.

FarmStrong to play

Cashmere Community Concerts will feature FarmStrong on stage at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18. The FarmStrong quartet will perform at the Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive, Cashmere. The cost is $3 at the door; there will be a “pass the hat” for the musicians with a suggested donation of $8 to $11. For more information, call 509-548-1230.