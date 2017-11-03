Posted on Nov 3, 2017

News briefs, week of Nov. 2, 2017

Library sets up November activities

The Quincy library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge.

Minecraft Club: Mondays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m., begin again on Nov. 21. Sign up at the library – space is limited.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m. No Story Time on Nov. 23.

ATLAS – At The Library After School: Wednesday, Nov. 8 and 15, 3:30-5:15 p.m.

Lego Robotics: Wednesday, Nov. 22, noon to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 29, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Boredom Busters – board games, building toys or crafts: Saturdays at 2 p.m.

The library will be closed for holidays on Nov. 11, 23 and 24. For more information, call 787-2359.

School invites veterans to assembly

Pioneer Elementary School’s principal, Alesha Porter, announced that veterans are invited to attend the school’s Veterans Day assembly at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 9. The school will show veterans gratitude for their service, Porter said.

Seniors: Serving spaghetti

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Bonnie Kniveton and Ruth Minor; pinochle – Bonita Vordahl and Lorain Greenwalt; and bridge – Barb Kennedy and Susan Romano.

Thursday is spaghetti, salad, garlic bread sticks and layered chocolate dessert. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Friday is leftover-lunch. Monday is butternut squash soup, grilled ham and cheese, corn salad and snickerdoodles. Tuesday is French toast bake, sausage, fruit cup or tomato soup, and grilled cheese and sugar cookies. Wednesday is baked potato soup, French roll, salad and brownie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2 – call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older; membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Confluence Health receives award

Confluence Health received the Washington State Hospital Association’s 2017 Community Health Leadership Silver Award for its innovative approach to reducing opioids and prescription medication in North Central Washington.

The association gives the Community Health Leadership Award annually to health care organizations that are serving their community’s broader health needs in innovative and lasting ways.

“Health care is traditionally thought of in terms of hospital stays or visits to an outpatient clinic, but a major focus of health care today is community wellness,” WSHA President and CEO Cassie Sauer said in a press release. “Hospitals such as Central Washington have become important community partners when it comes to proactively helping residents live healthier lives.”

The Central Washington Hospital program places medication disposal boxes at pharmacies throughout Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties. In their first weekend of use, the disposal sites in Wenatchee collected nearly 70 gallons of unused and unwanted medications.

Since April, more than 340 gallons of prescription medications have been deposited into active medication boxes.