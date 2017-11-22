Posted on Nov 22, 2017

News briefs, week of Nov. 22, 2017

Seniors: Center closed for Thanksgiving

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Ruth Minor; dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Mark Owens; pinochle – Ruth Atwood and Betty Seader; and bridge – Kate Jensen and Carol Michael.

The Senior Center will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Monday is Rueben sandwich, broccoli cheese soup, salad and molasses cookie. Tuesday is scrambled eggs with ham, blueberry muffin and fruit or turkey sandwich and cookie. Wednesday is grilled ham and cheese, tomato soup or corn/tomato salad and snickerdoodles. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2, call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m. Chat ‘n Stitch is canceled.

The Senior Center Bazaar will be held Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be numerous vendors; a $4 continental breakfast and $7 lunch, or both for $10.

George hall prepares for two acts, jam

The George Community Hall has three live music events lined up at 403 W. Montmorency Blvd., George.

Memory Lane plays at 7 p.m., Nov. 25; admission is $5. The Marlin Handbell Ringers play a Christmas Concert at 3 p.m., Dec. 2; admission $5. The First Friday Jam is set for 7-9 p.m., Dec. 1, with the Earlybird Jam at 4:30 and a potluck dinner at 6 p.m.

Sasquatch! sets 2018 dates, early ticket sale

The Sasquatch! festival will again take place at the award-winning Gorge Amphitheatre on Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, 2018.

The Black Friday early bird sale returns with discounted tickets available online only at sasquatchfestival.com beginning Friday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. for three days, ending Sunday, Nov. 26, at 10 p.m. or while supplies last. Early bird sales are limited and will include a complimentary camping pass with every pair of tickets sold.

Festival organizers say they have collected feedback from fans on how we can improve and evolve the festival experience and are fired up and working on a robust lineup, rich with new musical discoveries in the spirit of the best Sasquatches past. Beyond the programming, they say they are excited to share the development of new culinary offerings, a craft beer village and improved site amenities. Further details and the lineup will be announced after New Year.

Geology group set to meet

Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission, Wenatchee.

The Wenatchee Valley Erratics presents a holiday extra: Marli Miller, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Oregon, will talk about her just-published rewriting of “Roadside Geology of Washington,” the classic road-trip geology guide. In “Assembling the Northwest: A Roadside View of Oregon and Washington Geology,” Marli will outline the region’s geology using familiar and accessible localities. Then with slides, she will describe terrane accretion (landmasses drifting and accumulating onto the continental coasts), the assembly of Washington and Oregon’s underlying “basement” rocks, and end with some events that have since shaped the area’s geology.

The program is free and open to the public. Copies of “Roadside Geology of Washington” will be available in the museum shop.

Write on the River sets meeting

Write On The River presents the next installment of Four Minutes of Fame on Wednesday,

Nov. 29, at Milepost 111 in Cashmere. Sign up to read poetry, essay, short fiction, a journal entry or other original work. Or, simply come and listen. This is not a competition, performance, slam or critique, just a friendly evening among local writers.

Come and socialize at 6:30 p.m. Readings will begin at 7 p.m. in a private room. There is no cost to attend; drink and food will be available all evening. For more information, call 509-293-9215 or email info@writeontheriver.org.