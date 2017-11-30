Posted on Nov 30, 2017

News briefs, week of Nov. 30, 2017

Christmas services set at heritage site

Celebrate the simplicity of the Christmas season at the Old-Fashioned Christmas. This service, now in its 10th year, provides a beautiful and meaningful service with live string music, sing-along carols, readings of “The Night Before Christmas” especially for children, Scripture and story, and the lighting of the tree in the German tradition. Held in the historic 1904 Pioneer Church, two services are scheduled: Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. After the hour service, guests are invited for refreshments, including hot spiced cider, at the Reiman-Simmons House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Doors open at 40 minutes before the hour for seating, and live string music begins at 30 minutes before. Sherry Krebs and Connie Celutska, professional musicians from Wenatchee, will be providing musical accompaniment, featuring hammered dulcimer, harp and guitar, as well as other local musicians.

The event is free, but reservations are required to ensure seating by calling Harriet Weber at 398-1949 or by picking up tickets at Barb’s at Shops on Central, Quincy Valley Post Register or CliftonLarsonAllen, all in Quincy.

The Pioneer Church is located on the heritage site at 415 F St. SW, Quincy, along Highway 28 across from AutoZone.

Seniors: Serving chicken fettuccini Alfredo

Thursday is chicken fettuccini Alfredo, Caesar salad, garlic bread-sticks and German chocolate cake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

On Friday the senior center is closed. Monday is taco soup, corn bread muffin and brownie. Tuesday is French toast bake, sausage, fruit cup or leftover taco soup, grilled cheese and sugar cookie. Wednesday is French dip, French fries, salad and leftover brownie or sugar cookie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2 – call 787-3231.

The Senior Center Christmas Bazaar will be held Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be numerous vendors; plus a $4 continental breakfast and $7 lunch, or both for $10.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

State’s transportation projects up for review

The Washington State Department of Transportation has released a statewide listing of upcoming local and state transportation improvement projects scheduled in the next four years.

WSDOT has asked for public review and comment through Wednesday, Dec. 20, on the draft 2018-2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Find the project list at www.wsdot.wa.gov/LocalPrograms/ProgramMgmt/STIP.htm.

Statewide, more than 1,400 transportation improvement projects using $3.5 billion in federal funds are included in the 2018-21 STIP. The projects include state, tribal and local roadway, bridge, safety, bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation (transit) improvements, funded with revenues from federal, state, tribal and local sources.

Written comments can be sent to: Nancy Huntley, WSDOT, P.O. Box 47390, Olympia, WA 98504-7390, email: Huntlen@wsdot.wa.gov, or by fax at 360-705-6822.

Dispute Resolution Center names leader

The board of Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center recently hired Paul Shelp as the WVDRC’s part-time interim executive director. Shelp, a certified mediator, is currently working as a Dispute Resolution Center regional executive director and is based at the DRC in Tri-Cities. He also assists the Neutral Ground DRC in Walla Walla. His extensive work with dispute resolution centers spans 10 years.

Besides his experience with DRCs, Shelp spent 24 years in pastoral ministry. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a master’s in divinity.