Posted on Nov 9, 2017

News briefs, week of Nov. 9, 2017

Veterans Day parade in Ephrata

Art Semro Post and Unit 28 will host the 20th annual Veterans Day Parade followed by a luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 11. All organizations and individuals wishing to honor veterans are invited to attend. The parade will assemble at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Grant County Courthouse and will step off at approximately 10:45 a.m. The luncheon will begin after the parade. Parade participants and veterans in the area are invited to the Post (276 Eighth Ave. NW, Ephrata) for soup and sandwiches, hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 28.

State names veterans service award winners

This year’s winners of the Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards will be honored on Saturday at a special luncheon in Auburn at 1:30 p.m.

The awards – co-sponsored each year by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs – recognize individuals who devote time and energy to improving the lives of Washington’s veterans.

The awardees are: Dr. Theresa Cheng, Issaquah; Armando Mejia, Renton; Jermaine Kearse, a former Seattle Seahawk; John Moysiuk, Tumwater; Consulate General of the Republic of Korea, Seattle; Spokane Veterans Treatment Court, Spokane; Butterfly Wranglers, Tacoma; Heroes on the Water NW, Tacoma; Senator Jan Angel; and Representative Kristine Reeves.

Seniors: Serving oven-baked chicken

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Ruth Minor and Pam Barrow; dominoes – Elaine Elshoff and Mark Owens; and bridge – Dorothy Hammack and Peg Emtman.

Thursday is oven-baked chicken, cheesy potato bake, salad, candied carrots, French rolls and cupcakes. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is chicken noodle soup, Waldorf salad, turkey and cheese sandwich and lemon square. Tuesday is pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage and fruit or tuna sandwich and chocolate crinkle cookie. Wednesday is French dip, French fries, salad and rocky road brownies. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2, call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m. Friday the center will be closed in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Quincy library sets up activities

The Quincy library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge.

Minecraft Club: Mondays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m., begin again on Nov. 21. Sign up at the library – space is limited.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m. No Story Time on Nov. 23.

ATLAS – At The Library After School: Wednesday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, 3:30-5:15 p.m.

Lego Robotics: Wednesday, Nov. 22, noon to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 29, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Boredom Busters – board games, building toys or crafts; Saturdays at 2 p.m.

The library will be closed for holidays on Nov. 11, 23 and 24. For more information, call 787-2359.

Newhouse to host senior symposium

Rep. Dan Newhouse invited all seniors and their families to attend his Senior Symposium, which will consist of three panels of experts to help navigate systems and benefits. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17, at Moses Lake Senior Center, 608 Third Ave., Moses Lake.

The Benefits Panel will run from 11 a.m. to noon and will include information about Social Security and Medicare, other health care benefits, retirement and long-term care.

The Fraud & ID Theft Prevention Panel will run from noon to 1 p.m.

The Veterans Issues Panel will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide information about services available to veterans in the area, obtaining benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs, and receiving care at VA medical centers and clinics.

For questions about the event, contact Jamie Daniels at the Yakima office at (509) 452-3243 or visit https://newhouse.house.gov/about/events/senior-symposium-moses-lake-2017.

BBCC trustees schedule meeting

The Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees will hold a regular board meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Nov.14 in the Hardin Community Room in the ATEC Building, 7662 Chanute St. NE, Moses Lake.