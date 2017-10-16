Posted on Oct 16, 2017

News Briefs, week of Oct. 12, 2017

Newhouse staffers to be in Quincy

U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse announced that his staff will host Mobile Office Hours and Service Academy Information Nights across Washington’s 4th Congressional District in October in order to provide assistance to constituents and share information about the U.S. Service Academy congressional nomination process.

Mobile Office Hours are hosted by Rep. Newhouse’s staff for constituents to receive assistance with questions or problems related to federal agencies. In Quincy, the event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S. For questions, contact the Yakima District Office at (509) 452-3243.

For questions regarding the Service Academy Information Nights, contact Ryan MacDonald at (509) 713-7374. The event nearest to Quincy will be in Moses Lake, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Big Bend Community College, ATEC Building 1800, Hardin Room 1837.

Microsoft leads blood drive

Microsoft Columbia Datacenter (Quincy) and Microsoft MWH01 Datacenter (Quincy) challenged one another recently to donate blood to the American Red Cross. On Sept. 19, Microsoft’s MWH01 Datacenter staff donated 21 pints of blood at this in-house event; the next day, Microsoft’s Columbia Datacenter staff matched the donation pint for pint, also donating 21 pints to ARC in a separate in-house effort.

Organized by Microsoft staffer Janake Lynch, this was the second round of ARC blood drives recently at Microsoft’s Quincy facilities. Additionally, Ms. Lynch organized a free breakfast for donors, potential donors and non-donors at each site, cooking up about 35 dozen eggs, scores of sausages, and well over 100 pancakes.

Generous donors signed up from ABM, American Building Maintenance, CBRE Services, Hoffman Construction, Microsoft Datacenter Operations, Schneider Electric Mission Critical Services, Securitas Security Services, and more.

Microsoft datacenters and business offices worldwide sponsor blood drives in support of the American Red Cross and similar non-profit and charitable organizations providing life-saving blood products and services to our worldwide neighbors in need.

Agriculture award nominations sought

The Nov. 1 deadline is rapidly approaching to get nominations in for the Fifth Annual Excellence Agricultural Award. The AgriBusiness Council of Greater Spokane Incorporated in partnership with Spokane Ag Expo and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum will recognize individuals, businesses and groups that have demonstrated a significant positive influence on the agricultural industry in the Inland Northwest during the 2017 calendar year.

Persons may nominate as many individuals, groups or organizations as they like. There is a nomination form at www.agshow.org that can be copied and filled out or simply forward a written nomination to: Excellence in Agriculture Award, Greater Spokane Incorporated, 801 W. Riverside, Ste. 100, Spokane, WA 99201, or email to moleary@greaterspokane.org on or before Nov. 1.

For more information, contact Spokane Ag Expo Director Myrna O’Leary at 509-321-3633 or moleary@greaterspokane.org.

Seniors: Serving oven-baked chicken

Last week’s game winners were: pinochle – Wilma DeLeeuw and Carol Michal; Rummikub – Larry Kniveton and Ruth Minor; dominoes – Susan Lacy and Dan Neumann; and bridge – Barb Kennedy and Bea Weinand.

Thursday is oven-baked chicken, cheesy potato bake, salad, candied carrots, French rolls and carrot cupcakes. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Friday leftover-lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Monday is chicken noodle soup, Waldorf salad, turkey and cheese sandwich and brownies. Tuesday is pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage and fruit or tuna sandwich. Wednesday is French dip, French fries, tomato rice soup, salad and peanut butter cookie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2 – call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Federal employees group to meet

The Columbia Basin Chapter No. 856 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet on Thursday, Oct. 19, at noon in the Deli Restaurant on Basin Street NW, Ephrata. All active and retired federal employees who are interested in the work of the only organization concerned with their earned benefits are invited to attend chapter meetings. For more information, call Eula Pritchard at 754-2931.

Mini Maker Faire still open to participants

The third annual Wenatchee Mini Maker Faire, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center, is a free and interactive community event, thanks to the generous support of Giga Watt.

Makers, artists, performers and crafters may apply until Oct. 13 to participate at the event.

Any groups or individuals interested in presenting their project, creation, activity or performance at this event should apply online at http://wenatchee.makerfaire.com/ or email to info@wenatcheemakerfaire.com

In addition to the support of Giga Watt, local sponsors supporting the faire include: Microsoft, The Wenatchee World, Molina Healthcare, Chelan Douglas School Retirees’ Association, Chelan County PUD, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Oath: A Verizon Company, Radarstation, and the Apple STEM Network. Microsoft is offering a matching donation program to support the Maker Faire. For every $25, $50, or $100 donated, Microsoft will match the donations up to $5,000. Donations for the Maker Faire can be made at http://wenatchee.makerfaire.com/.

Noxious weed control board sets hearing

The Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board will hold a public hearing on Oct. 31 in Wenatchee to take comments on proposed rule-making changes to the 2018 state noxious weed list. The board is considering the addition of six new noxious weeds, reclassifying a Class A noxious weed, and changing six Class B designations in four counties.

The meeting will be 1-3 p.m., Oct. 31, at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 201 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Attendees of the public hearing may submit written or verbal testimony.

Written testimony may be mailed to: WSNWCB, P.O. Box 42560, Olympia, WA, 98504-2560. Comments may be emailed to noxiousweeds@agr.wa.gov.

Written testimony should be received by 5 p.m., Oct. 30, or brought to the public hearing on Oct. 31. At the hearing, verbal testimony will be limited to three minutes per person, with an additional opportunity to speak if time allows.

At the same location, the board will vote on the proposed rule changes during its regular meeting, which will be held the next day at 9 a.m., Nov. 1. This meeting is also open to the public.

Visit www.nwcb.wa.gov for more information.

Northwest Farm Credit Services honored

Northwest Farm Credit Services was named the top of the 2017 Best Places to Work Inland Northwest for large companies (300-999 employees). It’s the second consecutive year that the company has received the award, the company said.

“This is truly a great honor,” said company President and CEO Phil DiPofi in a press release. “We work for a great group of customer-owners who value our employees. With their support, we continue to build a culture that we can all embrace and where we can all thrive.”

The Best Places to Work Inland Northwest was created by the Spokane Journal of Business and Best Companies Group. This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the Inland Northwest, benefiting the region’s economy, workforce and businesses.

Microsoft backs food distribution

Washington potatoes, Keebler Club Bites (both cheese and peanut butter varieties), fresh onions, Taylor Farms romaine lettuce hearts, breads, rolls, muffins, bagels, St. Helens frozen ground beef, Granny Smith apples, Grimmway Farms baby carrots, and about 1,000 fresh squashes of many varieties were distributed on Sept. 28 to 150 households of the Grand Coulee area that were in need of food assistance.