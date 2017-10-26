Posted on Oct 26, 2017

News briefs, week of Oct. 26, 2017

Fun event planned for Sunshine Didra

A traveling gift card wreath benefitting Sunshine Didra and her family will complete its journey with a special evening at Errant Cellars on Nov. 2. The wreath has made stops in local businesses as Didra, who is an employee of the Post-Register, prepares for a bone marrow transplant.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at Errant Cellars, 15 B St. SE, and the suggested entry fee is $10.

Attendees are encouraged to bring gift cards, cash, cards of encouragement, or whatever they have for Sunshine Didra and enjoy food, games and a chance to win a Yeti cooler. For more information, call the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce at 787-2140.

Seniors: Serving ham

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Bonnie Kniveton and Edna Sletten; pinochle – Carol Simpson and Jenny Hayes; dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Susan Lacy; and bridge – Barb Kennedy and Esther Nolan.

Thursday is ham, scalloped potatoes, roasted veggies, cheesy biscuits and chocolate cupcakes. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Friday leftover-lunch is served at 11:30. Monday is Reuben sandwich, broccoli cheese soup, Greek salad and apple cookies. Tuesday is scrambled eggs with ham, blueberry muffin and fruit cup or turkey sandwich. Wednesday is cheesy broccoli soup, egg salad sandwich and poke cake. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2, call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Harvest fun planned at Lavender Estates

Everybody is invited to the third annual Harvest Party at Joseph Downs’ lavender farm at 980 Webb Place S., East Wenatchee, on Oct. 28, 12:30-4:30 pm. There will be games, crafts and food, including hot dogs, mac ‘n’ cheese, lavender cheesecake and lavender lemonade.

Downs said he is from the Quincy area and lived in Australia for 23 years, working as a teacher and basketball player.

“I grow 40 different varieties of lavender on my farm,” he said. “Half of it is for culinary use and the other half is for craft purposes.”

For more information, go to www.thelavenderboutique.net or call or text Downs at 509-797-3904.

Registration open for IRIS Summit in Chelan

The NCW Community Success Summit will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, in Chelan, with the theme, “Pristine Lake, Passionate People – Where Beauty Runs Deep.” The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chelan Community Gym. Mayor Jim Hemberry of Quincy, last year’s host community, will kick off this year’s event by passing the baton to Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney.

Registration is open until Nov. 3. To see the event agenda and register, visit www.irisncw.org.

Successes from the larger Chelan community and the region will be shared through a variety of presentations and the Success Story Exchange. Facilitated by adult-student teams, the Success Story Exchange uses small group discussions to highlight success stories submitted for this year’s summit. More than 60 stories about how people are caring for our lands and waters, fostering thriving lives, and building heart and unity have been submitted for this year’s summit.

Some of the Chelan community stories to be highlighted include a presentation of the community’s history by Lake Chelan students, “Keep it Blue Lake Chelan,” a citizen-science initiative led by Phil Long, and the Chelan Roundtable, an informal leadership group facilitated by Rich Watson that tapped the community’s collaborative spirit and sparked a variety of successes such as Chelan Valley Hope. Preview some of the success stories by visiting www.facebook.com/IRISNCW/.