News briefs, week of March 13, 2019

Bingo set for March 24

Quincy Valley Lions Club is planning Spring Bingo on Sunday, March 24, at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. Doors open at noon, and games start at 1 p.m. To play, the cost is $1 per sheet, or 30 games. Concessions available. A 50/50 raffle will support the Quincy Food Bank, and canned food will also be collected at the event for the food bank.

Canal filling date changes

The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District will start filling the West Canal later than previously revised due to continued unforeseen winter weather conditions. The re-revised time is Saturday, March 23 at 9 p.m. Priming will continue on smaller canals and laterals through the first week of April, depending on the weather and the demand for water deliveries. Water users are urged to contact their respective watermaster headquarters to receive current information and schedules.

Pheasants group plans banquet

The Columbia Basin Chapter of Pheasants Forever is having a banquet, fundraiser, membership drive and upland celebration on Saturday, March 30, at the Lakefront Hotel, 3000 W. Marina Drive, Moses Lake. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will include dinner and membership. For more information or tickets, contact Dick Price at dickprice@nctv.com, Sean Dougherty at CBPheasants@gmail.com, or Anne Tyson at aktysonemail@gmail.com. No tickets will be sold after March 23.

Democrats set meeting in Quincy

The Grant County Democrats will meet in Quincy at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 16, in the club house at 1000 13th Ave. SW.

Trout derby returns

The 9th annual Trout Fishing Derby at Burke Lake is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, weather permitting. Registration for adults is $30 and can be done online or at Quincy Hardware & Lumber, Hooked on Toys in Wenatchee, or Sportsman’s Warehouse in East Wenatchee. For more information, go to www.quincyvalley.org.

Senior Center: Serving pork roast

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: Rummikub – Pam Barrow and Ruth Minor.

Wednesday’s meal at the center is chicken salad sandwich, pea bacon salad and oatmeal raisin cookie. Thursday’s is pork roast, roasted potatoes and vegetables, green salad, French rolls, and peanut butter sheet cake. Monday is Irish beef stew, bread sticks and Irish shortbread. Tuesday is dollar-size pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and fresh fruit, or soup from Monday. Wednesday is grilled ham and cheese sandwich, green salad and chocolate chip cookie.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers.

Dinner and auction return to Ephrata

The annual St Patrick’s Day Girls State and Boys State Dinner and Auction will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at the American Legion Post, 276 Eighth Ave. NW, Ephrata. The main meal will be served at 6 p.m. and consists of the traditional corned beef and cabbage, but ham will also be available. Members and guests are encouraged to get tickets early; they are available at the Post Home from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The cost for this special event is $10 and $18 for couples. And because both The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary are nonprofit veterans organizations, donations are tax deductible.

In conjunction with Girls and Boys State Dinner/Auction, the American Legion will celebrate its 100th anniversary with special cake and ice cream.

Library to host former history professor

Retired University of Washington professor Carlos Gil will give a bilingual program about immigration based on his own family’s experience over several decades at four North Central Regional Library branches in April.

The program, “From Mexican to Mexican-American: A Family Immigration Story,” is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 3, at Quincy Public Library, and 5 p.m., April 2, at George Public Library.

Gil is a UW emeritus professor of history and has toured the state lecturing on the “Hispanization” of the United States.

Library hold regular activities

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge.

March 13, ATLAS: At the Library after School, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

March 14, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

March 14, Bilingual Story Time with Deb, 4 p.m.

March 15, Northwest Sea Serpents & Lake Monsters with David George Gordon. Also discussing unexplained creatures like Sasquatch. 4 p.m.

March 16, STEM Kits, 1-3 p.m.; variety of games to play with.

March 18, Minecraft, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; space is limited, and sign-up ahead of time is required.

March 19, WeDo Lego Robotics, 3:30-5:15 p.m.; working with iPads and Legos.

March 20, ATLAS At the Library after School, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

March 21, No Story Time

March 22, Fun with Board Games, 3:30-5 p.m.

March 23, Keva Planks & Mazes, 1-3 p.m.

City prepares activities

The Quincy Recreation Department provides activities for a range of interests and ages. For information about these and other activities, call 787-3523, ext. 259.

STEAM Night at the Activity Center will include building a leprechaun trap. Cardboard and other material will be supplied; Thursday, March 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tiny Tot Basketball Camp, for children ages 3-6, will be held March 18-21, 5:30-6:15 p.m., at the Pioneer school gym.

Micro Spring Soccer registration ends March 20. The season runs April 22 to May 22 for children born in the years 2012, 2013 and 2014. The cost is $30 per player.

Historical society plans meeting

The Grant County Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 12, at the Ephrata American Legion Post, 276 Eighth Ave. NW. The board meeting begins at 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon. Lunch will be served by the American Legion staff and the price is $7.50.

Guests and members are invited to attend. To make lunch reservations, call 754-3334.