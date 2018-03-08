Posted on Mar 8, 2018

News briefs, week of March 15, 2018

Band, choirs to perform at the PAC

Quincy High School’s Chuck McConnell Performing Arts Center will be the setting for a three-part concert March 14 at 7 p.m. The concert will feature performances by the Quincy High School Band, directed by Michael Silk, the concert choir and spectrum choir under the direction of Kylie Youngren. The concert is free and open to the public but donations are welcome.

CTE Showcase planned at high school

The first Career and Technical Education Showcase will take place March 15, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Quincy High School Foyer, Performing Arts Center and both gyms. Students from CTE classes will demonstrate their skill and talent in an evening filled with interactive activities for families, such as a cookie-decorating station and a blood-pressure control booth, as well as student-made items available for purchase, like chairs, flowers and QHS gear.

In addition, students in CTE classes will earn additional credit or leadership points if their parents and/or families attend. People are welcome at any time during the event.

Cemetery mowing to start next month

The lawn mowing schedule for the 2018 Quincy Cemetery District 1 will be Tuesday, and Wednesday in the event of weather, equipment breakdown or other unforeseen circumstances. This schedule may change without public notification.

The district asks the public to please remember that during the mowing season of April 1 to Oct. 31 that only fresh cut flowers are allowed in the cemetery. No potted plants or potted flowers of any kind are allowed. No monuments, solar lights or other decorations are allowed on cemetery graves during the mowing season. Also, no mowing of cemetery grounds is allowed except by cemetery personnel.

Quincy Cemetery District #1 Commissioners say they greatly appreciate the public’s support and understanding.

Seniors: Serving macaroni and cheese

Last week’s winners were: dominoes – Mark Owens and Vaughn Vordahl; pinochle – Betty Seader and Jenny Hayes; Rummikub – Bonnie Kniveton and Ruth Minor; and bridge – Nancy Street and Carol Michael.

Thursday is macaroni and cheese with ham, rolls, potato salad and raw apple cake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is turkey and bacon sandwich, broccoli cheddar soup and peach cobbler. Tuesday is biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and fruit cup, or the lunch option. Wednesday is tuna salad sandwich, minestrone soup, green salad and chocolate chip cookie.

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus and $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Food distribution event set

The next Second Harvest Mobile Market will be noon to 2 p.m., March 15, at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center, 115 F St. SW. The event offers people in need of food assistance free, nutritious food without an appointment or documentation. Those who attend are asked to bring a box for their food. The event is supported by Microsoft Data Center Operations, Quincy Rotary Club and other organizations. Co-sponsors are invited, and volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Cathie Wind at 206-265-9790 or cathiewind1970@hotmail.com.

Library lines up March activities

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, offers programs at no charge. For more information, call 787-2359.

Minecraft Club: Mondays and Tuesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sign up at the library: Space is limited. No Minecraft meeting on March 19.

ATLAS – At The Library After School: Wednesdays, 3:30-5:15 p.m. March 14, craft; March 21, ozobots.

Preschool Story Time and Craft: Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m. No Story Time on March 15.

Bilingual Story Time with Deb McVay: Thursdays, 4 p.m. No Story Time on March 15.

Movie Day: Fridays, March 9 and 23, 3:30-5:30 p.m. A kid-friendly movie.

STEM Saturdays: March 17 and 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Random STEM games and activities, including KEVA Mazes.

Simple Powered Lego Machines: Saturdays, March 10 and 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Page Turner’s Book Club: A school-age book club meets March 28 at 3 p.m. If interested in joining, contact Dottie at the library.