Posted on May 15, 2019

News briefs, week of May 15, 2019

Senior Center: Serving cheeseburgers on Wednesday

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Darrell Boorman and Judy Todd; Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Ruth Minor; bridge – Susan Romano and Carol Michael; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Phil Anderson.

Wednesday’s lunch is cheeseburger, onion rings, potato salad and oatmeal raisin cookie. Thursday dinner is sweet and sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, Hawaiian rolls, Asian salad and lemon bars. Monday lunch is Italian sausage and kale soup, bread sticks, tomato cucumber rice salad and Italian wedding cake. Tuesday lunch is waffles scrambled eggs, bacon and fruit, or soup from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Summer lunches planned

The Quincy School District announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children – and a couple of changes in the schedule. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. For more information, contact Nicole Boatright at 509-306-5586.

Meals will be served at South Park, L Street SE and Second Avenue SE, Quincy, from June 24 to Aug. 23, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served July 4 and 5. Lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Meals will be served at Quincy Innovation Academy, 404 First Ave. SE, Monday through Friday from June 24 to July 19. No meals will be served July 4 and July 5. Breakfast will from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch will be from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Meals will be served at North Park, 7 C St. NE, Quincy, from June 24 to Aug. 23, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served July 4 and 5. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Meals will be served at George Elementary School, 401 S. Washington Way, from June 24 to July 19, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served on July 4 and July 5. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 8:15 a.m. Lunch will begin 11:15 a.m. and end at noon.

Meals will be served at the George Library, 109 N. Washington Way, from June 24 to Aug. 23, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served July 4 and 5. Lunch will be from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

City lines up recreation activities

The Quincy Recreation Department is accepting applications for summer lifeguards to work at the Aquatic Center. Training is available. Apply at city hall or call the 509-787-3523, Ext. 259, for more information.

The department has scheduled fun activities for a range of interests including the following activities.

May 16 will be another Family Game Night at the Activity Center, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No sign-up is required, and families may bring their own snacks, and games will be provided.

The STEAM Night Workshop on June 4 is for the final STEAM challenge of the school year. The project is to design protection for an egg to keep it from breaking when dropped off a firetruck ladder. The workshop will be 5-7 p.m. at the Activity Center.

A free flag football camp is planned for May 22-24, 5-6:30 p.m., behind Pioneer Elementary. To sign up for flag football season, call Coach Thorsen at 509-699-1258. The season is in June and costs $50 per player.

The city is planning summer movies at the Lauzier Park stage again. The first one, “Bumblebee,” is June 22, starting at dusk.

County disability board shifts meeting

The Grant County Law Enforcement & Fire Fighters–1 Disability Board normally scheduled meeting for May 14 has been changed due to conflicting schedules. The new meeting date is May 21 at 4 p.m. in the commissioner’s hearing room at the Grant County Courthouse. All claims will need to be submitted no later than Friday before the scheduled meeting.

County needs addition to veterans board

The Grant County Board of Commissioners seeks an interested citizen to serve on the Grant County Veterans Advisory Board.

The VAB advises the County Commissioners on the needs of local, indigent veterans, the resources that may be available to the veterans and programs that could benefit the need of local indigent veterans. Applicants must be an honorably discharged veteran residing in Grant County. There is no compensation for attending meetings. An application must be completed and can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov under the “Important Announcements” heading. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.