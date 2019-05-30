Posted on May 29, 2019

News briefs, week of May 29, 2019

Bunco night returns to Senior Center

A fun evening of Bunco is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., June 11, at Quincy Senior Center. The cost is $10. Prizes will be given, and everyone is welcome.

Senior voucher program scheduled

Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington has announced its voucher distribution schedule for its senior farmers market nutrition program. Vouchers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualifying seniors may apply for $40 in vouchers to redeem at participating farmers markets and farm stores. For more information, call Kathy Wright at 509-886-0700, ext. 235. Seniors must attest they are 60 or older and have income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Bring a Washington photo driver’s license or photo identification card for age verification. No other documentation is needed.

In Quincy, vouchers will be available from 10-11:30 a.m., June 26, at the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 815 Second Ave. SW.

In Ephrata, vouchers will be available 12:30-1 p.m., June 10, at the Ephrata Senior Center, 124 C St. NW.

UW band to play in Quincy

The University of Washington’s Husky Marching Band will perform a “Thank You Celebration” at Quincy High School on June 2, starting at 3 p.m.

In November, one of the buses carrying the UW Husky Marching Band had an accident near George on its way to Pullman for the Apple Cup. The celebration seeks to help UW thank the Quincy Valley community for its help in the crash’s aftermath. It will include a performance by the university’s band, remarks by UW President Ana Mari Cauce, a video message from UW Athletics, and a free barbecue afterward.

City lines up activities

The Quincy Recreation Department has scheduled fun activities for a range of interests, including the following.

The STEAM Night Workshop on June 4 is for the final STEAM challenge of the school year. The project is to design protection for an egg to keep it from breaking when dropped off a firetruck ladder. The workshop will be 5-7 p.m. at the Activity Center.

The city is planning summer movies at the Lauzier Park stage again. The first one, “Bumblebee,” is June 22, starting at dusk.

Chamber expo set

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its Business Expo and Job Fair for 4-7 p.m., June 11, at the Quincy Valley Business and Conference Center. Vendor booths are available. Call the chamber at 787-2140 for information.

Comments accepted on air permit

Vantage Data Centers in Quincy has applied to revise its air quality permit to change 12 permitted diesel engines/backup generators to smaller ones, from 3 megawatts to 2.75 megawatts, which will reduce air emissions.

A public comment period on the draft revision is open and runs through June 21. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/VantageComment for more information, project documents, and ways to comment. Project documents are also available for review at the Quincy City Hall and Quincy Public Library.

Senior Center: Serving fish tacos

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Bill DeLeeuw and Nick Todd; bridge – Nancy Street and Barb Kennedy; and dominoes – Ruth Minor and Mark Owens.

Wednesday’s lunch is fish tacos, cole slaw, chips and salsa, and deep fried ice cream. Thursday dinner is cheeseburger, macaroni salad, green salad and chocolate chip cookie. Monday lunch is tomato basil soup, grilled cheese sandwich and oatmeal raisin cookie. Tuesday lunch is scrambled eggs, bacon, fried potatoes and fruit, or soup and sandwich from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Summer lunches planned

The Quincy School District announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children – and a couple of changes in the schedule. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. For more information, contact Nicole Boatright at 509-306-5586.

Meals will be served at South Park, L Street SE and Second Avenue SE, Quincy, from June 24 to Aug. 23, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served July 4 and 5. Lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Meals will be served at Quincy Innovation Academy, 404 First Ave. SE, Monday through Friday from June 24 to July 19. No meals will be served July 4 and July 5. Breakfast will from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch will be from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Meals will be served at North Park, 7 C St. NE, Quincy, from June 24 to Aug. 23, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served July 4 and 5. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Meals will be served at George Elementary School, 401 S. Washington Way, from June 24 to July 19, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served on July 4 and July 5. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 8:15 a.m. Lunch will begin 11:15 a.m. and end at noon.

Meals will be served at the George Library, 109 N. Washington Way, from June 24 to Aug. 23, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served July 4 and 5. Lunch will be from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Hearts group to meet

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, June 3, at Central Washington Hospital Conference Rooms A & B on the ground floor. The public is invited to come and learn about Medicare updates from Dick Anderson, Medicare counselor for SHIBA, the Statewide Health Insurance Program. For more information, contact Jan Cripe at 509-393-4768 or email jancripemh91@nwi.net.