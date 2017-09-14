Posted on Sep 14, 2017

News briefs, week of Sept. 14, 2017

End of irrigation season in sight

The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District has scheduled final dates for the 2017 irrigation season.

Monday, Oct. 23, will be the last day for water delivery changes.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, will be the last full day of water delivery.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, will be the turn-off date for water at the head of the West Canal.

Quincy District water users having question should contact their ditchrider or area watermaster, the district said.

Awana program set for new start

First Baptist Church of Quincy announced the start of its eighth year of AWANA ministry. The program convenes on Wednesday night and begins Sept. 20, 6:15-8:15 p.m. Children in kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to an exciting evening of Bible memorization, unique games, wholesome music and helpful lessons from the Bible. Arrive a few minutes early to register. For more information, call Pastor Don Valen at 787-5624.

History program to focus on 14th colony

Many people do not know there were originally 14 colonies before the United States. The 14th colony will be the subject of a program presented by Stan Wills at a meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution from 10 a.m. until about noon on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the historic old Lutheran Church at Quincy Heritage Park. Several members will be in authentic Revolutionary War uniform, and there will also be a brief swearing-in ceremony for three new members. All are welcome to attend. Children are welcome if attended by an adult. For more information, call 787-2732.

Seniors: Serving oven-fried chicken

Last week’s game winners were: pinochle – Wilma DeLeeuw and Damon Calloway; Rummikub – Larry Kniveton and Faye Burton; dominoes – Elaine Elshoff and Mark Owens; and bridge – Aldene Duch-scherer and Lorain Greenwalt.

Thursday is oven-fried chicken, mashed spuds and gravy, corn, rolls, salad and chocolate toffee dessert. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Price is $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Friday leftover-lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday is French dip, salad or chicken gnocchi soup and chocolate chip cookies. Tuesday is pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage, and fruit or grilled roast beef and Swiss with corn chowder and pecan shortbread cookie. Wednesday is chicken salad sandwich, tomato-basil soup, fruity coleslaw and snickerdoodles. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2 – call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Federal employees group to meet

The Columbia Basin Chapter No. 856 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, at noon in the Deli Restaurant in Ephrata. For more information, call Eula Pritchard at 754-2931.