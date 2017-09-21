Posted on Sep 21, 2017

News briefs, week of Sept. 21, 2017

Group unveils Let’s Fix Six

The board of Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter announced a partnership with two other community organizations, Quincy Animal Shelter and Quincy Veterinary Clinic, to help solve the city’s stray cat problem. The program is called Let’s Fix Six, and it will not cost the city or its citizens any money.

Anyone who knows of a stray cat in their neighborhood is asked to call the shelter, at 787-8020, on Oct. 12 or 13. Then, on Oct. 17, with financial assistance from Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter, the Quincy Veterinary Clinic will spay or neuter six stray cats. After their operation, the cats will be returned to the shelter and will be placed with homes.

Veterans hold essay, art contests

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post has announced four contests for local children.

The Voice of Democracy patriotic audio essay contest is open to students in grades 9-12 and offers prizes and a grand prize that includes a $30,000 scholarship. The contest theme is “American History: Our Hope for the Future.”

The Patriot’s Pen essay writing contest is open to students in grades 6-8 and offers cash awards. The contest theme is “America’s Gift to My Generation.” The

deadline for both contests is Oct. 31.

The third essay contest is for students in grades 3-5 and has a theme of “What Does a Veteran Mean to Me?” The deadline for entries is Nov. 1.

An art contest is open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The theme is “What a Veteran Means to Me.” The deadline for entries is Oct. 1.

Information and entry forms for the four contests are available at the office of the Post-Register, 305 Central Ave. S. Entries are accepted in boxes at the Post-Register and at the Quincy Senior Center, 522 F St. SE.

For more information, contact Mark Owens, 750-0938, or email youthscholarships@vfw.org or go to www.vfw.org.

Seniors: Serving smothered flank steak

Last week’s game winners were: Pinochle – Bill DeLeeuw and Wilma DeLeeuw; Rummikub – Larry Kniveton and Faye Burton; Dominoes – Susan Lacy and Mark Owens; and Bridge – Lucy Jacques and Bea Weinand.

Thursday is smothered flank steak, buttered noodles, French rolls, roasted veggies, salad and berry cobbler with ice cream. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Price is $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50 plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Friday leftover-lunches are served at 11:30. Monday is Reuben sandwich, broccoli cheese soup, salad and lemon bars. Tuesday is Western omelet casserole, bacon, fruit and cinnamon roll or BLT and chocolate chip cookie. Wednesday is taco soup, corn muffins, ham and cheese sandwich, Waldorf salad and peppermint brownies. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50 plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Mon. through Thurs. inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2, call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ephrata library to host talk on American music

Radio host and producer Amanda Wilde will talk about race in American music and how music can be an agent for change in a program titled “The Hidden History of America’s Favorite Music.”

The event will be at Ephrata Public Library, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

For more information about the program, go to www.humanities.org/speaker/amanda-wilde-2/.

Piano concert to support scholarships

The Wenatchee Valley Music Teachers Association will present a benefit concert featuring guest artist, Dr. Jody Graves to raise funds for the association’s scholarship fund.

The concert will be held Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Wenatchee Grace Lutheran Church.

Suggested donations are $15 for adults, $8 for students and $25 for family. All proceeds will go to the scholarship fund. Additional donations may be made to WVMTA Scholarship Fund.

Jody Graves grew up in Wenatchee and is currently the Piano Chair at Eastern Washington University. Tickets will be available at the door.