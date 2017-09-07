Posted on Sep 7, 2017

News briefs, week of Sept. 7, 2017

Local drive to support Sunshine Didra

A local bone marrow drive called Sunshine Hope Drive has been organized in support of longtime Quincy resident Sunshine Didra. She and her family have announced that she has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Sonia Padron, of Quincy, is partnering with BeTheMatch.org, a global leader in bone marrow transplantation, to present information to the public on how to register as a bone marrow donor.

Anyone interested in helping Sunshine or learning about how to become a bone marrow donor is invited to an event 4 to 7 p.m., Sept. 13, at the Quincy Senior Center. There will also be a booth at the Quincy Farmers Market with information on Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lauzier Park.

Padron seeks volunteers to assist with both events. She can be reached at 509-398-0616 and sonsaqueen@hotmail.com.

To learn more about the bone marrow registry, go to bethematch.org.

Didra is an employee of The Post-Register.

There will be cheek swab kits available at both events as well as on-site testing for people to register as donors. There is no blood draw involved for testing, only a cheek swab.

A representative from BeTheMatch will be at the Senior Center event and a BeTheMatch ambassador will be at both events.

“I hope it’s a great turnout,” said Padron, who has known Sunshine a long time. “I am just happy to be a part of this.”

Seniors: Serving pork tenderloin

Last week’s game winners were: Pinochle – Lorain Greenwalt and Ruth Atwood; dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Dan Neumann; and bridge – Bea Weinand and Barb Kennedy.

Thursday is pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, Parkerhouse rolls and chocolate cake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Leftover Friday lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday is tuna salad on Kaiser, chicken noodle soup, Waldorf salad and chocolate crinkle cookies. Tuesday is eggs Benedict, hash browns and fruit or turkey-and-cheese sandwich, meatball soup and sugar cookie. Wednesday is baked potato soup, roast beef sandwich, salad and no-bake cookie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2, call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include F-CAD Saturday – Raffle tickets for the Hover Round and two gift baskets are $5 each or $3/10 at the senior center booth. Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

DNR bans outdoor burning

With multiple wildfires and dense smoke in the region, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday expanded its burn ban to cover the entire state.

“Wildfire and smoke is affecting every community around the state as we see the hot, dry summer take its toll on our forests,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz in a press release. “Without any relief from this weather in the foreseeable future and with our firefighters spread across the Northwest, we can no longer allow outdoor burning anywhere in Washington.”

DNR has been implementing burn restrictions regionally as local conditions warranted. The statewide ban means outdoor burning is prohibited on all forestlands that DNR protects from wildfire. Anyone caught violating the burn ban can face fines.

Burn restrictions on federally owned lands, such as national forests, national parks, national wildlife refuges or other areas are administered by federal agencies. Counties and local fire districts may have additional burn restrictions.

On Monday, Labor Day, DNR firefighters responded to 21 new fire starts.

Fireworks and incendiary devices, such as exploding targets, sky lanterns, or tracer ammunition, are always illegal on all DNR-protected forestlands.

Energy assistance available

The Energy Assistance Program of OIC of Washington is offering the public the opportunity to prepare for the winter season. Starting Sept. 18, residents can go to the OIC of Washington office at 903 W. Third Ave., Moses Lake, to schedule an appointment. Please note the appointments are on a first come, first served basis.

To be eligible, you must live within Grant County or Adams County, fall within the income guidelines, show proof of income for the previous three months, and provide proof of identification for every member of the home.

For more information, call 509-765-9206.

Reiman, Simmons families topic of talk

The Grant County Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Ephrata American Legion Post at 276 Eighth Ave. NW. The board meeting is at 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon, and the program will begin at 12:30 p.m. The speaker this month is Sue Simmons Gabales, who will talk about the Reiman and Simmons families of Quincy.

Members and the public are invited to attend. Call Stephanie at 509-398-5186 to make lunch reservations. Lunch costs $7.50.

Trio to perform at Ephrata library

The acoustic music trio Trillium-239 will share stories and songs of working life in the Northwest, beginning with American settlement of the West and ending with modern high-tech industries, at the Ephrata Public Library on Sept. 16.

The program, Bandanas to Badges: Songs and Stories of Northwest Workers, will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The Richland based group is made up of Michelle Cameron on cello, Janet Humphrey on guitar and Mary Hartman on guitar and banjo.