Posted on Sep 22, 2017

Nonprofit offers financial help for DACA renewals

Mission Asset Fund, a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, recently announced that it will provide $1 million in scholarships to 2,000 or more applicants to pay for DACA renewals by the Oct. 5 deadline.

The Trump administration has announced that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program is ending. The program has about 800,000 people enrolled, commonly known as “Dreamers.”

Of the 154,000 Dreamers eligible to renew their DACA permits before the program ends in six months, most will be able to cover the application costs themselves, said Mission Asset Fund, or MAF, in a press release. For Dreamers who are eligible for renewal but can’t afford the $495 application fee, MAF is offering to step in with a solution available nationwide: scholarships to help Dreamers renew their DACA status.

Until the Oct. 5 deadline, MAF will provide 2,000 Dreamers with scholarships of $495 to renew their DACA permit. Capital to finance these scholarships comes from the DACA Renewal Fund, which was recently launched with support from the philanthropic community, MAF said.

“We were shocked and horrified to learn that President Trump ended DACA,” said José Quiñonez, MAF’s CEO and 2016 MacArthur “Genius” Fellow, in a press release. “We sprang into action once we saw a small window of opportunity to help thousands of Dreamers to renew their protective status. The time to help these young people is now.”

DACA recipients with a permit expiring between Sept. 13 and March 5 across the nation are eligible to receive the scholarships. DACA recipients with expiring permits can go to LC4DACA.org and apply immediately.

As time is of the essence, this online scholarship will be processed within a day, with same-day checks available in San Francisco and by overnight mail in other parts of the country.

Philanthropic supporters of this fund include: the Weingart Foundation, The James Irvine Foundation, The Chavez Family Foundation, and San Francisco Foundation.

Mission Asset Fund says that more than 7,000 people across the country have used MAF’s award-winning financial services programs to increase credit scores, pay down debt and save for important goals like becoming a homeowner, a student, or a U.S. citizen.

Post-Register Staff