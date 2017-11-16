Posted on Nov 16, 2017

Obituary: Alfred Leroy Greenwalt

Alfred Leroy Greenwalt

Alfred Greenwalt, 90, peacefully passed away Nov. 8, 2017. He was born Sept. 15, 1927, to David and Mollie Greenwalt in Greeley, Colo., where they lived and farmed for many years. He met his lifelong partner, Lorain Rossman, and married on Jan. 15, 1947.

In 1954, Alfred and Lorain moved, with a caravan of other family members and friends, to Quincy to begin their farming life in the new Columbia Basin.

Alfred was a respected member of the Quincy community, serving on the Port Commission from 1983 to 1995. A dedicated farmer for over 50 years, he grew potatoes, corn and sugar beets. He was a member of the Saint Paul Lutheran Church for 62 years and a Lions Club member. Well known for sharing a joke and having a good laugh, Alfred always said, “I’ve never met a stranger.” People always seemed to enjoy being around such a good man. One of his favorite pastimes was people-watching at the mall while Lorain shopped. Frequently he could be found working on his 1954 Chevy pickup. And, of course, he was always ready for a driving adventure, whether it was cross country or to the corner store.

Alfred is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Lorain, and their three children, Susan Wilson (Greg), Gerald Greenwalt (Sandee), and Judi Godfrey. They also have three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don, and recently by son-in-law Brien Godfrey.

A celebration of his life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 Third Ave. SE, Quincy. Luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity in Alfred’s name.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.