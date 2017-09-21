Posted on Sep 21, 2017

Obituary: Ann H. Foster

Ann H. Foster, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away in Richland at the age of 89 on Sept. 12, 2017.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1928, to Oliver Harris and Beatrice Garwood in Clifton Forge, Va.

Ann was a graduate of the last class of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, which was established by the U.S. Congress in 1943 to ensure the country had enough nurses during World War II. She continued to practice her skills, whether she was caring for a person, neighborhood pet or wild creature that fell from a tree or wandered into the yard.

Ann and Grant Foster wed in Virginia in 1952; they moved to the Quincy Valley in 1964. As she raised her three children, Ann attended the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy, actively supporting the church’s missions. She was a longtime member and treasurer of the Quincy Valley Hospital Auxiliary for The Ridge Guild, a group of creative seamstresses that sponsored the annual Christmas Bazaar for many years. Their fundraising efforts provided money for much needed medical equipment and student scholarships. She volunteered for the Red Cross blood drives, Planned Parenthood, and Camp Fire Girls. Her support of social causes included saving the planet, N.O.W., public radio and TV.

She was preceded in death by her husband, M. Grant Foster; her sister, Kathryn H. Burnette; and great-nephew, Jesse Burnette.

She is survived by her children, Allan Foster, of Spokane; Mariann Schaeffer (Jeff), of Bismarck, N.D.; and Diann Foster, of Kennewick. Ann is also survived by her granddaughters, Kacie Schaeffer and Stefani Schaeffer, and great-grandsons, Kieran, Kullen and Cash, all of Bismarck, N.D.; nephews, Lee Burnette and Earl Burnette (Bonnie), of Mechanicsville, Va., and many extended family and friends.

No services are planned. If you wish to make a memorial donation in Ann’s name, please contact the Quincy Public Library.

Please sign the guest book and leave a message for the family at the website for Einan’s at Sunset, www.einansatsunset.com.