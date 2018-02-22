Posted on Feb 22, 2018

Obituary: Anna L. Rau

Anna L. Rau



Anna L. Rau, 85, of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

She was born on July 7, 1932, in Chariton, Iowa, to Carl William Bernard and Virgie (Mays) Parker. Anna moved to Quincy, and attended Quincy High School.

Anna married her high school sweetheart, Ernest Rau, on July 10, 1948, in Quincy, where they made their home. He preceded her in death.

During their 60-year marriage, Anna and Ernest shared many adventures together. In addition to raising their girls, they enjoyed numerous activities, including bowling, square dancing and camping. They also belonged to the Quincy Moose Lodge. When it came to camping, Anna loved to go to the mountains, especially to Mount Rainier and Silver Falls.

Anna worked as a sorter at Forney’s Fruit and Produce, where she entertained her work family with her witty sense of humor.

Anna loved her family and was a devoted mother, grandmother and animal lover. She loved to cook and always made plenty for everyone. Until later in life, Anna made sure she baked each one of her girls a special birthday cake every year. Quilting was another of Anna’s hobbies, and she would say that her blankets were made for using, not so much for looks. She had a great love of reading books, and her favorite music artists were Engelbert Humperdinck and Tom Jones. Anna also had a great love for animals of all kinds, which continued throughout her entire life.

In addition to her husband, Anna was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Rau and Melinda Rau, and her brother, Bernard Parker.

She is survived by: daughters Karen (Steve) Rosario, Cindy (Harry) Holeman, Melissa (Jerry) Roy, and Laurinda (Alex) Cuevas; grandchildren Alicia (Lonnie) Nelson, Adrea (Scott) Dougherty, Jason (Stacey) Holeman, Eric Rosario, Shari Snodgrass, and Gina Cuevas; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Pioneer Church in Quincy, with Pastor Tony Green officiating. Interment followed at the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Anna’s name to the Quincy Animal Shelter.