Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 12, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Antonius Wilhelmus Imkamp

Antonius Wilhelmus Imkamp died Dec. 27, 2016, on Whidbey Island. He was born to Alphons Maria Arthur Hubert Imkamp and Marie Wilhelmina Marguerite Pauline Jeanne Vissers in Beek, Limburg, Netherlands, on Sept. 19, 1926.

Tony (as he was known to his friends, and Toon, to his family) studied medicine in Amsterdam and LeidenHolland, coming to America in 1958 to complete his residency and internship at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. He began his career in a traditional practice of internal medicine in Spokane, then moved to Quincy in 1962 to be a small-town family doc in general practice. Through the 1970s, he continued his medical career in Bellevue and Bainbridge Island. In the early 1980s, he became interested in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine and began incorporating alternative medial practices, becoming one of the areas earliest alternative medical MDs in Federal Way. He continued his holistic practice (which one could almost call pastoral medicine) until 1999 when he moved to Whidbey Island. He had a rare and intuitive sense to counsel his patients to remember that to heal the body, they may need to heal the soul. He closed his office on his 80th birthday. He nourished his soul during his last 10 years as his own health declined by gardening and hiking with his mobility scooter along with his wife and dog, Tiger, on trails and back roads all over Whidbey Island. He has taken his last journey to the place where all his questions will finally be answered.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mary Ann; his daughter, Machteld Van Lennep, of South Africa; three sons, Evert-Jan, of Federal Way, Anthony Joseph, of Portland, Ore., and Paul Andrew, also of Federal Way; and two granddaughters, Pia and Tessa Imkamp.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation located at 20103 State Route 525, Freeland, WA, 98249.